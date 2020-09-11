Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
Cross-link to last thread of news, the horror including stacking up dead in Texas: [COVID NEWS] WILDFIRE-U.S. HITS 10 MILLION CASES, DEATHS UP 24% NATIONWIDE 11/07 thru 11/09
Comments
from Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be cleared by mid-December following release of data showing it is more than 90 percent effective
Scientists said the news was encouraging but that questions still remain
@ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 9
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:09pm
Team Trumpco has totally lost their groove on Covid (Pence not in the loop; the rest not listening to Jared anymore?)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:36pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 7:09pm
horrific news not just for the directly affected but for our entire burned-out health care system:
put off that knee replacement a bit longer if you know what's good for you
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:18pm
This kind of thing is where celeb input can really help!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:10pm
Better late than never, anyone with any medical intelligence knew this from day one. And: better that they are coming out with this now while still under Trump, so conspiracists can't say it's a Biden-directed lie.
When things die down, though, this enquiring mind will want to know: WHY THE FUCK DID SO MANY IN PUBLIC HEALTH LIE ABOUT THIS FOR SO LONG?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:14pm
^ See, business news outlets are going to start paying attention to what Biden's panel says and not anyone else. It's not political, it's just realilty and smart business. Y'all political peeps can keep arguing about it for infotainment on MSNBC, they are moving on. This is the reason he announced them right away.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:18pm
Currently going out on Apple.news:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:51pm