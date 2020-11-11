By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago

Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.

Joshua Macias, a Navy veteran and co-founder of Veterans for Trump, as well as Army veteran Antonio LaMotta, are each facing two charges after their Nov. 5 arrest: concealing a weapon without a valid license to carry, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison; and carrying a weapon in public in Philadelphia without a carry permit, which is a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a possible five-year sentence. Both men live in Virginia.

A press release from the Veterans for Trump group characterized Macias and LaMotta as “political prisoners” of an “activist” district attorney. A Veterans for Trump official did not respond to a request from Military Times for further comment. The Philadelphia Police Department is no longer investigating the two men beyond the weapons charges, according to a department spokesperson reached by Military Times [....]