Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
from Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be cleared by mid-December following release of data showing it is more than 90 percent effective
Scientists said the news was encouraging but that questions still remain
@ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 9
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:09pm
Team Trumpco has totally lost their groove on Covid (Pence not in the loop; the rest not listening to Jared anymore?)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:36pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 7:09pm
horrific news not just for the directly affected but for our entire burned-out health care system:
put off that knee replacement a bit longer if you know what's good for you
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:18pm
This kind of thing is where celeb input can really help!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:10pm
Better late than never, anyone with any medical intelligence knew this from day one. And: better that they are coming out with this now while still under Trump, so conspiracists can't say it's a Biden-directed lie.
When things die down, though, this enquiring mind will want to know: WHY THE FUCK DID SO MANY IN PUBLIC HEALTH LIE ABOUT THIS FOR SO LONG?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:14pm
^ See, business news outlets are going to start paying attention to what Biden's panel says and not anyone else. It's not political, it's just realilty and smart business. Y'all political peeps can keep arguing about it for infotainment on MSNBC, they are moving on. This is the reason he announced them right away.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:18pm
Currently going out on Apple.news:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:51pm
Suggests there's tons more asymptomatic spread going on than we are recording, and then when the little bugger lands on a susceptible victim at the right time--and I don't mean a chronically ill person--I mean someone's who hasn't been sleeping enough or has jet lag, or their immune system aggravated by allergy, or they haven't been taking their vitamins, or wrong time in their hormone cycle, etc. Then it's BINGO! another victim:
Edit to add, for those who can't access WSJ, here's the A.P.'s version of the story just posted at Military Times:
Study of Marine recruits finds fever, symptom screening misses many coronavirus cases
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:27pm
she's not talking about police abuse here:
I can't believe anyone is even worrying about police abuse right now.
What happens when all the EMT's are out sick or in quarantine?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:09pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:45pm
The more obvious issue across all Europe was they could close schools and businesses in the spring, but wanted to try opening in September, but a largely successful summer led to too relaxed measures after vacations. The Czech case is interesting, as you see them now getting control of infections, hospitalizations and deaths after implementing further lockdowns. But there's more social cohesion in Europe, so easier to act together, and even listen to scientists.
And the spread of Covid sometimes seems funny, not being as infectious as you think, which encourages complacency, and then bam, the numbers start ridsng so quick, and it's exponential if not careful, so hard to out back in the bottle once gains traction, however successful earlier runs were. Covid doesn't care about past success.
I had someone exclaiming how their state wasn't in the list of top infected counties over 100k, and sure enough, they didn't have any counties in the top 10, but they had 15+ counties more than half of #10. And this seemed maybe a reasonable guy - people just don't know.
https://usafacts.org/visualizations/coronavirus-covid-19-spread-map/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:07am
thanks for the input
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:18am
Senior demographer at Pew:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:58pm