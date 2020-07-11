Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
retweeted by Election Law blogger Rick Hasen:
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
These are the biggest demographic shifts in the 2020 election
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago
Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.
article is from August but they just retweeted this so it's implied this analysis is still newsworthy
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:57pm
Where even Titus draws the line:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:03pm
I thought systemic racism disappeared with Booker T Washington
Then it disappeared again with Martin Luther King Jr.
Surely it disappeared with Barack Obama
Now it is gone after Kamala Harris
Biden says there's "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement and beyond
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-biden-systemic-racism-exists-law-enforcement/
Edit to add:
Not hijacking
Simplying pointing out the words of the President-elect
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:49pm
My title was worded very precisely on purpose U.S. IS A SYSTEMICALLY RACIST COUNTRY
Racism of all kinds still exists allover the world and all kinds of places and institutions and in the hearts and minds of many individuals and groups.
Two different things.
What I had to say is said in the original post.
It is going to being increasingly difficult if not impossible to push the meme that this country is systemically racist.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:09pm
From the article
He is addressing systemic racism
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:12pm
Where there's fire there's smoke...
More precisely worded horsecrap on purpose.
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:28pm
She knows that.
Edit to add:
She feels free to post about anything and anyone
But she is afraid to discuss her posts.
Welcome to the world of Donald Trump
According to her worldview, Trump is not trying to suppress votes
Lets just ignore that Trump wanted vote counts to stop.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:01pm
To state the obvious,Trump wanted to suppress votes not for him. That's Trumpist, not racist. He may be racist or not, but rigging the election to elect himself only proves his egotism over the law. Again, this should be obvious, but we're stuck dealing with the uninteresting every day.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:17pm
very well said, especially the last sentence.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:29pm
Here's a clue, something I've noticed about the way it works on the internets going back to the blogosphere and even IRC chat days. A person starts a post. The person does not reply to every reply on that post, as a matter of fact, they don't reply to most of them. They may not even read all of them. They only reply to those replies that interest them. And then they move on to something else, a new topic.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:34pm
P.S. Here's another thing I've noticed. Sometimes people make friends this way, out of many replies, they pick out a few they like to continually discuss things with and interact only with those people, because they get something out of doing that and they don't with all those others. Sometimes they even start their own websites,.like Wolraich, Doctor Cleveland," Articleman" and Wolfrum. And while they welcome other people to comment and discuss, they themselves are only interested in discussing with others of their choice. And others are welcome to read their discussions but they aren't interested in talking to commenters unless they say something new and intriguing. Also, when things get boring for them-especially if most on the site tend to harp on the same thing over and over and over, and people they liked to talk to leave, they go elsewhere too.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:47pm
Fine
If a person makes a post, others should be free to reply.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:53pm
You overstate the democracy - it's a blog. If the comments become irrelevant or repetitive, the quality of the site goes down. Think of Trump talking over his opponent - muting him improved the quality of the debate - free to reply within certain bounds.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:08pm
Family member in the midwest mentioned to me the other day that he finds the difference between the quality of comments on NYTimes website astoundingly higher quality than Facebook. I go: um are you so naive to think that just happens by itself? They have full-time paid moderators vetting each and every comment and tending to each flagged "inappropriate" immediately! It's far from democracy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:20pm
Oh. I thought it was selective breeding of NYT readers. I kind of believe in eugenics - was going to recommend cutting off stupid people's subscriptions, but maybe the moderators are handling that in their own way. Do they have a periodic summary of how the readership gene pool's doing?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:23pm
That's a rather ineffectual solution to the problem. If you truly believe in eugenics you need sterilization of the stupid people or at least killing their children
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:33pm
These are NYTimes readers - i don't think they'd like that - might hurt readership.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:04pm
And one thing that makes Twitter so popular is that it has "block" and "mute" functions. Muted followers don't even know that the tweeter doesn't see what they are saying and wants it that way.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:24pm
What? I can't hear you. La-la-la-la....
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:48pm
Rod Graham @roderickgraham is
Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminology | Director of Old Dominion University's Cybercrime Program | Podcaster | Writer | Middle-Aged Gym Rat Norfolk, VA roderickgraham.com Joined May 2011
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:51am
Dave Chappelle hosted SNL on Saturday and these three minutes of his monologue were relatively serious, somewhat on this topic and somewhat more like Joe Biden's meme of stopping the hate/anger. I saw a lot of chatter on it on SNL twitter. For those who want to know what people are talking about, here it is:
I am posting this as a favor to those who would like to see it. It doesn't mean I am interested in discussing it or arguing about it, or even suggesting people need to watch it. I'm not! Not any of those things.
I do think things that happen on SNL make news, sometimes quite important news, especially as regards culture change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:04am
The full monologue
https://youtu.be/Un_VvR_WqNs
Turned comment to blog
http://dagblog.com/politics/black-we-32954
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:36am
Gonna try one more time.
The wannabe immigrant to the U.S. (from Guyana or Ecuador or Mumbai, or take your pick of another country) sees a majority in the U.S. elect Obama to HEAD THE WHOLE SYSTEM for two terms and then sees Biden purposefully chose another person of color to help head THE WHOLE SYSTEM as an alternative to Trump and they see the majority of the country elect that team.
Then they see people say the U.S. is a systemically racist country. This does not make sense to them. Those who say that look like lying spinners and/or eternal whiners who will never be satisfied. And they also sound nuts. (Or maybe they think it's a plot to convince immigrants so that they no longer want to come, keep the place where your kid can grow uip to lead the country for yourself?)
THIS MEME IS BROKEN. Really stupid meme. Literally flies in the faces of Obama representing and heading the country for 8 years after being a Senator and Harris being a Atty. Gen of California, a Senator and now Vice President. Res ipsa loquitor. Unless you are ready to explain how Obama,. and Harris now, are both racists intent on keeping the country they lead systemically racist.
Your language has to acknowledge and be proud of the progress. It's major in the scheme of things to anyone with common sense.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:55pm
Thank you, America. Our democracy has proved its resilience in electing Joe Biden
By the Washington Post Editorial Board, Nov. 7
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:28pm
America does have ethnic and racial Olympics, however:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 4:50pm
I don't understand why this considered like rocket science and has to be emphasized but here it is retweeted by Noah Smith:
DOH you can't win any elections in America on the "Amerika sucks" ticket.
And DOH AGAIN-immigrants "of color" who have become voting citizens don't appreciate being told they have made a stupid choice by coming here and becoming citizens of a horrible country, maybe the greatest oppressor of minorities in history.
That many end up voting for the party that doesn't humor people who say it's a racist country should be no surprise! Really DOH.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 4:24pm
more nuance for the dense:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 4:51pm
Plus Mexican-Americans may distinguish "Mexicans" from Guadalajara, Mexico D.F., Coahuila, Durango, Veracruz, Sonora, Yucatan, Chiapas, Jalisco, Baja.... Where do the yuppies live, where are they backwards farmers, where are they drug cartels, where's prime business, where are their beach bums, socialites and socialists...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 5:45pm
Very interesting sign on a Muslim's food truck in Portland; don't ignore the image of Statue of Liberty next to it, part of the package:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 5:55pm