Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.

And here's the most frightening thing for rival Republicans with an eye on 2024: It's very hard to imagine anyone can keep Trump from the 2024 nomination if he wants it...