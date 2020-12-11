Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
Comments
The Gray Zone?
Oooo... A real conundrum . . .
Shades of the days of COINTELPRO tactics still used to this day.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 5:53am
He promoted "English for All"! And supported the Atlantic Council that supports NATO! And pushed the crazed theory that Russians hacked our 2016 election (which the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee concluded as well)!!!
Yes, Lulu, gov diplomacy is part propaganda no doubt. In fact anyone in marketing pushing their products or services over others' is involved in "propaganda". And in part it seems dumb to spend $750 million on gov broadcasting a year and not have it line up with some US favoring outcome, rather than retweeting missives from the Spartacus Youth League or providing a forum for Glen fucking Greenwald to promote his Putin-friendly fact-warping disinfo. That "outcome" can be largely hands-off "unbiased news", but that's still a marketing term, and it is more and more debatable what constitutes "unbiased" in today's internet-enflamed and deep fake world, even if it's a review of "Bambi goes to the Forest". And US gov news has different components - the official voice piece if the US gov (VOA) and the other "more independent" organs (Radio Free Europe (incl Mideast), OCB/Cuban Broadcast, Radio Free Asia. But who assumes we'll have *completely* neutral content to the Mideast with wars going in, or Russia hacking & poisoning dissident, or the Chinese pushing it's own hardcore charm/money offensives on Africa for resources, along with it's "Belt and Road" shambles, cracking down on Hong Kong democracy, imprisoning a millions Uyghurs...
In short, we go to broadcast with the world and governments we have, not the ones we'd like to have.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:33am
here's an essay about a reporter I think you know who practiced anti-war "propaganda," maybe that will help with what the definition of the word is in Stengel's usage.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:26pm
I understand both the connotation and the denotation of the word, "propaganda". But I will include the definition here for clarity.
If you know of a definition for the word that shows it to be more benign in its purpose I would like to hear it. Stengel's background as a writer, editor,and propagandist indicates to me that he knows what he is saying when he uses the word.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 6:22pm
It's unfortunate that he used a word that offends and upsets people like you. They used to use the word "talking points", is that better?
You are aware, I hope that the educated "woke" elites have declared Post Modern the only philosophy that makes sense, where there is no truth, just narratives, and that all of social media is evidence where the best democratic narratives "go viral" And that what is on Facebook and Twitter and TicToc etc. is far more powerful that U.S. government messaging these days, that they enable everyone to be a "propagandist", if you can get a lot of followers or make something "go viral". And that those media entities are so powerful that many in western government powers would like to see them more regulated or even broken up? Because few pay any attention to their "talking points" anymore?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:18pm