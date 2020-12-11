Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
Since the election (which is still not technically over, although it’s very much decided), Congressional Democrats have squabbled over what is to blame for their less-than-stellar performance at the ballot box. Among the accusations, launched most vociferously by S.C. Rep. James Clyburn, is that “sloganeering” in the form of “Defund the police” was harmful for Democrats, particularly in congressional races.
Activists—and a bit of data—have challenged that claim.
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
retweeted by Election Law blogger Rick Hasen:
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
These are the biggest demographic shifts in the 2020 election
How independents, Latino voters and Catholics shifted from 2016 and swung states for Biden and Trump https://t.co/QYWiQWFij0— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 11, 2020
The head of Joe Biden transition’s team for the US Agency for Global Media, Richard Stengel, has branded himself the “chief propagandist,” urged the government to use propaganda against its “own population” and called to “rethink” the First Amendment.
A list of prominent Republicans who have congratulated Biden on his election victory:https://t.co/l7J5SXIWMA— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
The Armenia-Azerbaijan war showed that drones have changed warfare. Ignore this lesson at your peril.https://t.co/9FeYVtJcHb— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020
USA TODAY
NEW YORK — New York City plans to launch a pilot program in two neighborhoods that will replace police officers for most 911 calls for mental health emergencies with a team of mental health and crisis professionals.
The new procedure is set to go into effect early next year in two "high-need" communities in New York City that are still being selected based on the number of 911 calls for mental health crises.
"This is the first time in our history that health professionals will be the default responders to mental health emergencies," New York City first lady Chirlane McCray said Tuesday as she announced the policy alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio and city health officials.
By Davis Winkie @ MilitaryTimes.com, 4 hrs. ago
Two veterans — including a Navy vet who co-founded the Veterans for Trump organization — remain locked up in a Philadelphia jail and facing gun charges after their arrest last week outside a convention center where election officials were counting ballots from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to court documents obtained by Military Times.
NEW on Pence's continued difficult dance: As Corey Lewandowski tried to come up with ways to push false narrative about election fraud, he wanted Pence to travel to PA Convention Center to observe counting. Pence's top aide vetoed the request w/@anniekarni https://t.co/NhCgYb83x6— Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) November 12, 2020
I served alongside @RonaldKlain. He is brilliant, strategic, organized and knows how to get things done.— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 12, 2020
He’s a great choice to run the White House in these challenging times.https://t.co/wJ3lomWGKB
That’s a wrap folks! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/eEFqJ1GYA0— Lovie (@Lovie_19) November 11, 2020
The 2020 election wasn’t just historic for its turnout — it also cost an arm and a leg, writes Brennan Center Fellow @ProfCiara. https://t.co/LYaZd6IsPt— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) November 11, 2020
article is from August but they just retweeted this so it's implied this analysis is still newsworthy
Different sources in El Salvador disagree about the country’s homicide rate: https://t.co/mrmwldeYdn via @elsalvadorcom
There have been different reasons given behind El Salvador’s lauded drop in homicides: https://t.co/94ICLEZg4z
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The Gray Zone?
Oooo... A real conundrum . . .
Shades of the days of COINTELPRO tactics still used to this day.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 5:53am
He promoted "English for All"! And supported the Atlantic Council that supports NATO! And pushed the crazed theory that Russians hacked our 2016 election (which the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee concluded as well)!!!
Yes, Lulu, gov diplomacy is part propaganda no doubt. In fact anyone in marketing pushing their products or services over others' is involved in "propaganda". And in part it seems dumb to spend $750 million on gov broadcasting a year and not have it line up with some US favoring outcome, rather than retweeting missives from the Spartacus Youth League or providing a forum for Glen fucking Greenwald to promote his Putin-friendly fact-warping disinfo. That "outcome" can be largely hands-off "unbiased news", but that's still a marketing term, and it is more and more debatable what constitutes "unbiased" in today's internet-enflamed and deep fake world, even if it's a review of "Bambi goes to the Forest". And US gov news has different components - the official voice piece if the US gov (VOA) and the other "more independent" organs (Radio Free Europe (incl Mideast), OCB/Cuban Broadcast, Radio Free Asia. But who assumes we'll have *completely* neutral content to the Mideast with wars going in, or Russia hacking & poisoning dissident, or the Chinese pushing it's own hardcore charm/money offensives on Africa for resources, along with it's "Belt and Road" shambles, cracking down on Hong Kong democracy, imprisoning a millions Uyghurs...
In short, we go to broadcast with the world and governments we have, not the ones we'd like to have.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:33am
here's an essay about a reporter I think you know who practiced anti-war "propaganda," maybe that will help with what the definition of the word is in Stengel's usage.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 12:26pm
I understand both the connotation and the denotation of the word, "propaganda". But I will include the definition here for clarity.
If you know of a definition for the word that shows it to be more benign in its purpose I would like to hear it. Stengel's background as a writer, editor,and propagandist indicates to me that he knows what he is saying when he uses the word.
by A Guy Called LULU on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 6:22pm
It's unfortunate that he used a word that offends and upsets people like you. They used to use the word "talking points", is that better?
You are aware, I hope that the educated "woke" elites have declared Post Modern the only philosophy that makes sense, where there is no truth, just narratives, and that all of social media is evidence where the best democratic narratives "go viral" And that what is on Facebook and Twitter and TicToc etc. is far more powerful that U.S. government messaging these days, that they enable everyone to be a "propagandist", if you can get a lot of followers or make something "go viral". And that those media entities are so powerful that many in western government powers would like to see them more regulated or even broken up? Because few pay any attention to their "talking points" anymore?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 7:18pm
I thought the anti-Woke were postmodern
Trump declared his inauguration crowd bigger than Obama's
Kellyanne talked about "alternative facts"
Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani said "Truth is not truth"
Postmodern talk
The Emergence and Rise of Postmodern Conservatism appeared in Quillette
https://quillette.com/2018/05/17/emergence-rise-postmodern-conservatism/
Postmodernism explains Trump
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/postmodernism-didnt-cause-trump-it-explains-him/2018/08/30/0939f7c4-9b12-11e8-843b-36e177f3081c_story.html
The postmodern danger is on the Right.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 8:35pm