Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The series finale:— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 13, 2020
Elissa Slotkin — one of few House Dems to survive in a district Trump won *twice* — sounds off on progressives, Pelosi, and her party’s condescending attitude toward half of America.
You’ll want to read to the bottom.https://t.co/dKabWIZiuq
“She’s sort of like Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. You’re going to have to work for it to persuade her.” https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
By Emily Rauhala & Loveday Morris @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 14
President Trump’s electoral defeat has shaken American followers of QAnon. International believers are mostly keeping faith — and taking the conspiracy in new directions.
10% of the service impacted
More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers, according to three people familiar with agency staffing.
The numbers are extraordinarily terrible.
Data obtained by The Daily Poster show that Lincoln Project ads were often ineffective — and some may have even convinced some voters to support Trump.
It seems scary, but the answer may be simpler than you think.
By Alex Ward @ Vox.com, Nov. 11
[....] When the resignations and appointments were announced, some worried that a sinister plot was afoot — that Trump loyalists were “burrowing” into the Defense Department so they couldn’t be removed when Biden takes office, or that there was some sort of coverup going on, or even that Trump was setting the stage for a coup.
This is so DEVASTATING—
29% of hospitalized #COVID19 patients died in 38 Michigan s during hospitalization (24%) or within 60 days of discharge (5%).
An astounding 63% of those in ICUs with #COVID19 died.
15% then rehospitalized within 60 days! https://t.co/4dOBno4u2w pic.twitter.com/tp9CXwdXlb
Cranks may be superior negotiators, more discerning decision-makers and cut their risk of having a heart attack. Cynics can expect more stable marriages, higher earnings and longer lives – though, of course, they’ll anticipate the opposite.
Since the election (which is still not technically over, although it’s very much decided), Congressional Democrats have squabbled over what is to blame for their less-than-stellar performance at the ballot box. Among the accusations, launched most vociferously by S.C. Rep. James Clyburn, is that “sloganeering” in the form of “Defund the police” was harmful for Democrats, particularly in congressional races.
Activists—and a bit of data—have challenged that claim.
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
retweeted by Election Law blogger Rick Hasen:
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, pledged on Wednesday to take action if President Donald Trump’s General Services Administration (GSA) continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving daily intelligence briefings.
Alberta tweeted another version promoting this quote from the story
“I remember, long before, literally, Donald Trump was even a twinkle in our eye, the way that people in my life here couldn’t stand political correctness. Now, I happen to believe that we live in a different era. … But people do feel looked down upon.”
@billscher picks out the quote "I will not be voting for Nancy Pelosi" to tweet the story, and includes @RepSlotkin
another of interest
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:32pm
I would like to note she is no yahoo from the sticks, definitely knows the ways of the elite, a former member of the "Deep State"
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:35pm
the excerpt I'd like to emphasize:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:46pm
Chicken and egg problem
Democrats we told F your feelings
Now we are supposed to coddle Trump
Some Blacks voted for Trump
Other Blacks walk into a room full of whites they don't know, they assume most voted for Trump.
Most Blacks really don't use Ice Cube, etc, as a voting standard.
Biden got 75M votes with a coalition.
When Hillary lost the Democrats went through finger pointing then as well.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:56pm
this argument within the Democratic party is all about Democratic losses in the House and the problem of how to achieve some power in the Senate, FURTHER more importantly what you are not seeing is that Biden's win, being a centrist and pro-bipartisan, is proof for those who are arguing that the rest of the party is being damaged by political correctness and the far left and needs to be more like Biden. Including Jim Clyburn, he is arguing exactly that, he "argued" it from day one by helping Biden becoming the anointed. They are arguing shuddup leftists, see Biden won but the House lost seats. Not chicken and egg at all, very clear disagreement on how to win and how not to lose.
Edit to add: especially RIGHT NOW, this disagreement is of great import as it is also about how to win Georgia run off. Probably not with "defund the police" or "fuck white male privilege."
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:11pm
Democrats passed Civil Rights legislation
They lost the South
Democrats passed Obamacare
They lost seats.
Democrats want to control COVID
It is very likely they will lose seats.by taking action
By the way, Democrats usually get 40% of the white vote, least are folks ready to move forward.
Any attempt at police reform will be labeled defund the police.
Obama was a Centrist labeled a Socialist
Biden is a Centrist labeled a Socialist.
Biden is a Centrist who will be blocked by McConnell if the two Georgia seats are lost.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:40pm
Again you are totally diverting the argument here, I suspect both sides would throw you out of caucus for babbling, nothing going to be achieved by pretending there is not disagreement that they need to negotiate. Go tell it to the Majority Whip of the House or like the mayor of Atlanta and see them roll their eyes
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:46pm
Turns out Trump resounds with young white males as well as older ones, even if they think progressively about other things.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:59pm
yo, on topic, mho:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:14pm