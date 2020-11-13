Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
The series finale:— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 13, 2020
Elissa Slotkin — one of few House Dems to survive in a district Trump won *twice* — sounds off on progressives, Pelosi, and her party's condescending attitude toward half of America.
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
"She's sort of like Sandra Day O'Connor on the Supreme Court. You're going to have to work for it to persuade her." https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
By Emily Rauhala & Loveday Morris @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 14
President Trump’s electoral defeat has shaken American followers of QAnon. International believers are mostly keeping faith — and taking the conspiracy in new directions.
More than 130 Secret Service officers who help protect the White House and the president when he travels have recently been ordered to isolate or quarantine because they tested positive for the coronavirus or had close contact with infected co-workers, according to three people familiar with agency staffing.
The numbers are extraordinarily terrible.
Data obtained by The Daily Poster show that Lincoln Project ads were often ineffective — and some may have even convinced some voters to support Trump.
It seems scary, but the answer may be simpler than you think.
By Alex Ward @ Vox.com, Nov. 11
[....] When the resignations and appointments were announced, some worried that a sinister plot was afoot — that Trump loyalists were “burrowing” into the Defense Department so they couldn’t be removed when Biden takes office, or that there was some sort of coverup going on, or even that Trump was setting the stage for a coup.
This is so DEVASTATING—
29% of hospitalized #COVID19 patients died in 38 Michigan s during hospitalization (24%) or within 60 days of discharge (5%).
An astounding 63% of those in ICUs with #COVID19 died.
15% then rehospitalized within 60 days! https://t.co/4dOBno4u2w pic.twitter.com/tp9CXwdXlb
Cranks may be superior negotiators, more discerning decision-makers and cut their risk of having a heart attack. Cynics can expect more stable marriages, higher earnings and longer lives – though, of course, they’ll anticipate the opposite.
Since the election (which is still not technically over, although it’s very much decided), Congressional Democrats have squabbled over what is to blame for their less-than-stellar performance at the ballot box. Among the accusations, launched most vociferously by S.C. Rep. James Clyburn, is that “sloganeering” in the form of “Defund the police” was harmful for Democrats, particularly in congressional races.
Activists—and a bit of data—have challenged that claim.
Both Axios and The Washington Post have reported in recent days that Trump is telling those close to him that he plans to run again in 2024. And his decision on Wednesday to publicly endorse Ronna McDaniel for another term as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sends a clear message that the soon-to-be-ex-President has no plans to relinquish his death grip on the GOP solely because he lost the 2020 contest.
retweeted by Election Law blogger Rick Hasen:
Alberta tweeted another version promoting this quote from the story
“I remember, long before, literally, Donald Trump was even a twinkle in our eye, the way that people in my life here couldn’t stand political correctness. Now, I happen to believe that we live in a different era. … But people do feel looked down upon.”
@billscher picks out the quote "I will not be voting for Nancy Pelosi" to tweet the story, and includes @RepSlotkin
another of interest
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:32pm
I would like to note she is no yahoo from the sticks, definitely knows the ways of the elite, a former member of the "Deep State"
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:35pm
the excerpt I'd like to emphasize:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 12:46pm
Chicken and egg problem
Democrats we told F your feelings
Now we are supposed to coddle Trump
Some Blacks voted for Trump
Other Blacks walk into a room full of whites they don't know, they assume most voted for Trump.
Most Blacks really don't use Ice Cube, etc, as a voting standard.
Biden got 75M votes with a coalition.
When Hillary lost the Democrats went through finger pointing then as well.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:56pm
this argument within the Democratic party is all about Democratic losses in the House and the problem of how to achieve some power in the Senate, FURTHER more importantly what you are not seeing is that Biden's win, being a centrist and pro-bipartisan, is proof for those who are arguing that the rest of the party is being damaged by political correctness and the far left and needs to be more like Biden. Including Jim Clyburn, he is arguing exactly that, he "argued" it from day one by helping Biden becoming the anointed. They are arguing shuddup leftists, see Biden won but the House lost seats. Not chicken and egg at all, very clear disagreement on how to win and how not to lose.
Edit to add: especially RIGHT NOW, this disagreement is of great import as it is also about how to win Georgia run off. Probably not with "defund the police" or "fuck white male privilege."
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:11pm
Democrats passed Civil Rights legislation
They lost the South
Democrats passed Obamacare
They lost seats.
Democrats want to control COVID
It is very likely they will lose seats.by taking action
By the way, Democrats usually get 40% of the white vote, least are folks ready to move forward.
Any attempt at police reform will be labeled defund the police.
Obama was a Centrist labeled a Socialist
Biden is a Centrist labeled a Socialist.
Biden is a Centrist who will be blocked by McConnell if the two Georgia seats are lost.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:40pm
Again you are totally diverting the argument here, I suspect both sides would throw you out of caucus for babbling, nothing going to be achieved by pretending there is not disagreement that they need to negotiate. Go tell it to the Majority Whip of the House or like the mayor of Atlanta and see them roll their eyes
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:46pm
You are doing your usual diversion.
Democrats have finger pointing sessions between moderates and Progressives every four years
Georgia is transitioning because a younger group of voters is entering.
Democrats have tried and failed to increase the number of the white vote for President
Universal Health Care and police reform are major issues for significant segments of the Democratic base
Tell that base that the labels Socialism and defund cannot be overcome, you lose some of those voters.
Democrats have to define the terms for themselves
Republicans have had over 12 years to do a health care plan and have nothing
I'm willing to listen to people who actually come with a plan
Regarding Clyburn, his state was Republican run before defund the police cams along.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:11pm
You're arguing like the tribalists you condemn.You're making the same error that rmrd is making. You're saying moderates like me make up a plurality of the party so we must do what we/they want to win. But moderates can not win with just the votes of the moderates. Politicians on a national level need to navigate a difficult path between all parts of a coalition and find a way to satisfy as many as possible. If democrats start losing enough of the black vote moderates won't win. If they lose enough of the liberal vote the moderates will lose.
You might think I'm unusual. That I'm alone in choosing not to vote. I think I'm not the only liberal that made the choice. I think I'm a canary in the coal mine. I'm against the looting, tearing down statues, defund the police Sanders etc. I hate Trump. But voting for Biden was a step to far for me. Am I the only person in America that feels this way? Is it a trend? If democrats continue losing life long democrats from the left like me democratic moderates will never win again. How to serve moderates isn't the whole question. How to serve all parts of the coalition to hold it together enough to win is. Frankly I don't know what will bring me back to the voting booth but it won't be Kamala Harris in 2024.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:00pm
I'm not arguing, House Dems are! That's the point! Are there tribes in the Dem party? Yes there are! It is what it is. They're trying to solve it. You're angry at reality and blaming me for pointing out what's going on with the Dem party. That I think centrists can win doesn't matter two cents, it's what the powers in the Dem party think.
Again, a reminder that I am a registered Independent since 1980, so I don't give a shit about where the parties go, I just want to be informed about where they are going.
How can you deny what's right in front of your eyes with these articles that power people in the Dem party are trying to get lefties to shut up? Me pointing it out is going to help them or hurt them?
And I think your vote or choice of nonvote is equal to mine and everyone else's. Have I ever harassed you about any candidate preferences you have made public? Nope, because I don't believe in that shit that it would ever make a diff. Is just useless silly debate that wouldn't make a diff.
(Edit to correct typo)
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:21pm
p.s. Since it seems to upset you so much about the Dem party always finding it necessary to court the center to win and the GOP not having to, I suggest you read the Ezra Klein piece, his theory about why that is. Repost from another thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:37pm
I read it. I was planning on submitting it in the news but as usual I procrastinated and you beat me to it. Do you really think that I haven't read 80% of the articles you post here before you post them?
I'm not upset that the dem party needs to court the center to win. I've constantly pointed that out to rmrd when he claims blacks take the party to victory. What do you think I mean when I've several times posted that 40% of a large number is more raw votes than 85% of a small number. Whatever the plurality of the raw votes are to win dems must get sufficient votes from all parts of the coalition. Simply worrying about the moderates isn't enough to win elections. Even if moderates produce the most votes
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:55pm
"I'm not arguing,"
You are. While you submit links that cross the political spectrum you're not just an unbiased reporter. You also make arguments that support your point of view.
2. a reason or set of reasons given with the aim of persuading others that an action or idea is right or wrong.
I've never claimed my vote is significant. That's abundantly clear since Biden and Mark Kelly won in Arizona without my vote. Just as you claim quite often that you, as an independent, are part of a growing number of independents I propose the possibility that I, as a liberal non voter, am part of a growing number of liberal non voters.
I'm not denying what is reported in the news papers nor am I denying that the opinions you post about it don't exist. I'm pointing out how I think the opinions in the articles of the power people in the Dem party and your opinions on the subject are flawed
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:39pm
The only "people" I am arguing with here are the ones who think denial is a river in Egypt and think nothing has changed since MLK Jr. was alive.
Joe Biden is the new president, the House lost Dem seats, Jim Clyburn is still the House Whip and people like Keisha Lance-Bottoms have major political offices and are rising stars in the Dem party, just as sure as AOC was last year. Y'all Dems gotta figure it out from there. I'm watching.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:47pm
" Y'all Dems gotta figure it out from there. I'm watching."
Oh come on. That's exactly what I said when the dems choose Biden as it's nominee and I said I wasn't going to vote for him. I rethought that decision a few times, especially when I received a mail in ballot I never asked for in the mail. In the end I stuck with my decision. I'm still watching but the more important decision I'm thinking about is when and what type of puppy I should get as a companion for the puppy I'm been training for the last 8 months
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 4:02pm
Turns out Trump resounds with young white males as well as older ones, even if they think progressively about other things.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:59pm
yo, on topic, mho:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:14pm
Democrats are already at odds over how to win in 2022
The competing theories over how to protect Democrats’ slim House majority, explained.
By Ella Nilsen[email protected] Nov 13, 2020, 9:30am EST
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:41pm