Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
My first thread on topic is here and in the 75 comments posted from Sept. 3 to Nov. 9, 2020, has plenty of content that is still quite useful
[LEARNING ABOUT EXTREMISTS] DOH! EXCUSE ME, MR. NANCE
I'll start the new thread in comments.
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:25pm
Expert JJ MacNabb retweeted this contrarian commentary on the above story:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:30pm
"Very fine people on both sides" ...?
by NCD on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 6:05pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:22pm
OIC, the above is part of promotion of their new book:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:58pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:57pm
Tech companies under pressure to ban far-right forum used for militia organizing
MyMilitia users have posted threats against protesters and lawmakers, and experts say it’s a dangerous recruitment tool
By Kari Paul @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 13
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:06am
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:09am