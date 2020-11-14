Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
https://t.co/SvJ8dhbjzl
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The below was just at the top of my Twitter feed because it was retweeted by Andrew Sullivan, not because I follow Daily Caller.
I have seen enough of similar, though, to know that right wing media knows exactly what hurts Dems with certain demographics and they go hunting oppo research for each and every instance they can find and play it up real big and it goes viral and swings and undecided do end up seeing it eventually even if they are not looking for it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:48pm
I've been following Bo for a while, he's a very thoughtful person:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:55pm
both sides do do it:
but mho, men more than women. Many women (of all colors) do tend to get frightened when men act like this or that. iIt is true that Trump acted like this. And I suspect they must have mentioned that in focus groups and polls enough to fpr many to predict a turn out against Trump for the way he behaved. But what happened is that something happened that scared many of those very same even more than Trump's behavior. Just my own suppositions as a person of the same sex and of white skin color.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:04pm
Fixed it - often URL doesn't take, so after you post, you go back in to reinsert the URL.
Forget which combination of device & browser this happens on, but easy enough - just check if you got a blank.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:00pm
It's because of the smartphone, I think. I tried various ways of getting the link in there.
by Orion on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:41pm
GA Senate candidate had no problem granting an interview with a white supremacist
https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/kelly-loeffler-takes-blm-criticism-to-host-with-white-supremacist-ties/YFGCMWR3DJD3RCLGFSAK3BXVGE/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:01pm
1) what was the topic Orion posted about?
2) are you discussing that topic, or just posting stuff that's kind of maybe somewhat related?
(there was a white female Trump supporter involved, yeah, I get it)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:06pm
and you pointing it out challenges the right wing tactic of race baiting how? Just more of same. I.E. Dems say there's no racial tension and that we can all get along, right wing says they lie, here's this and here's the Dem side doing it too. Clue: if Dems like you want to win swing voters, they have to have a competing message, not the same one that we are on the way to a race war.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:10pm
The way to get to a race war is to deny tensions exist. If the other campaign attacks on the subject of whiteness, Loffler's version of whiteness should be exposed. Do you think most white people would agree with her connections to a white supremacist?
Loeffler had no problem accepting praise from a QAnon wingnut
Don't you think pointing out Loeffler's version of whiteness is important?.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/15/kelly-loeffler-marjorie-taylor-greene-endorsement-429635
If the discussion is about "whiteness", shouldn't we define the meaning of "whiteness"?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:24pm
Young white women for Biden by 13%
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:16pm
can't be true, underneath it all, all whypipple think the same and that's why you can't trust em (Edit to add: all the disagreement and ad hominens on places like Dagblog and Twitter? all for show, not real, all one tribe that sticks together.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:33pm
Daily Caller pointed out a snippet of a speech by Warnock
I linked to articles by Loeffler that can be used as a counter
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:35pm
Presumably white women live in these suburbs as well
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:36pm
AA post focused on a Daily Caller piece regarding Warnock's comments on whiteness.
My links were about how Loeffler regards whiteness
White supremacy and QAnon are not problematic
But there is the fact that she is not Woke.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:31pm
heard tell that Jim Clyburn not woke either.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:34pm
So Clyburn is no different than Loeffler?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:38pm
No, me and Jim Clyburn are very alike. And The Woke and Loeffler are very similar. See like, George Orwell, he'll splain it to you.
P.S. You really can't get away on this forum equating The Woke with liberalism anymore, switching the definition of woke when it's convenient for you and being against the very same the next day. Maybe elsewhere. Majority here are woke about The Woke, who they are, and what it means.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:57pm
P.P.S. This also needs to be said: The Woke are elite college-educated people, and a majority of them are white or mixed race.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:01pm
There we go, you accept the bastardization of term coined by the Right
https://www.theguardian.com/society/shortcuts/2020/jan/21/how-the-word-woke-was-weaponised-by-the-right
Here is Barbara Lee's definition
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/woke
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:29pm
Clyburn is Woke enough
Nobody is going to de-fund the police. We can restructure the police forces. Restructure, re-imagine policing. That is what we are going to do. The fact of the matter is that police have a role to play. What we've got to do is make sure that their role is one that meets the times, one that responds to these communities that they operate in. ... This is a structure that has been developed that we have got to deconstruct. So I wouldn't say defund. Deconstruct our policing. — Rep. Clyburn
https://www.axios.com/james-clyburn-defund-police-68ee6cbf-c73e-499e-8a31-8b607675209f.html
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:49pm