Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016When Stone launched Stop the Steal in 2016, it wasn't just a campaign slogan and fundraising website -- it also became a self-described "vote protectors" project that sought volunteers to monitor polling places. Stone told CNN this week that the purpose of the group was "to insure the integrity of the vote."The project triggered a slew of federal lawsuits just before Election Day by Democratic parties in six battleground states accusing Stone and affiliates of trying to intimidate minority voters in the cities where he intended to send volunteers.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:34pm
p.s. The preferred Twitter hashtag for the Million Moron March today has become (after the pancakes hijacking yesterday): #SuperSpreaderEvent
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:39pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:59pm
Guys like Roger Stone who have made a career out of the con on a naive and easily manipulated public, and that 72 million wanted and voted for 4 more years of Trump, a fraudulent con man any sentient person would know is a fraud after hearing him for 5 minutes, are why this nation has likely entered a century of a long slide and decline.
Biden can stop it for 4 years but a slave state empowering federal structure, the Senate, empowers "some of the people" all of the time. The Stones and Trumps of America can fool some of the people all of the time.
by NCD on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 8:23pm