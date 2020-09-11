Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
We’ve got important work to do in Georgia, but rest up today. We need you fully energized.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
In the meantime:
Follow @ossoff &
Follow @ReverendWarnock
Get ready. https://t.co/jchiTwUABe— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
and then they retweeted this thread:
We can make the next 4 years the most productive for Civil and Voting Rights since 1964-65.— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2020
But only if we win the Senate.
followed by this
Is Georgia on your mind? It’s on ours too.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 8, 2020
Donate here and help fund our fight to take power away from Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/gwooi9TsNW
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
https://t.co/SvJ8dhbjzl
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
I am alarmed. https://t.co/F4EhdWkgDY— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2020
Comments
I have seen a lot of mocking of the Lincoln Project on Colbert Report.
by Orion on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 9:28pm
Sometimes . . . @orion
You just have to hold your nose.
Two ideologies can defeat a common opponent.
Use 'em ... then lose 'em.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:20pm
Starting a second project > Trump's election lawyers & their clients
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:20am
Here they are targeting Jones Day employees with links to Linked In! Rough stuff:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:50am
looks like they got into Twitter trouble for activities related to the above
Lincoln Project Locked Out of Twitter Account for Targeting Trump’s Election Fraud Attorneys
ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR
By Rachel Olding , Breaking News Editor & Adam Rawnsley @ DailyBeast.com,Updated Nov. 10, 2020 6:01PM ET / Published Nov. 10, 2020 3:24PM ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:34am
The already put up images of participants who sent in screenshots of their harrassment of Days Jones on Linked In:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:55am
More
retweeted this:
@'ed Donald Trump this:
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:42am
And there seems to be a third project of identifying who is helping the transition and shaming others who aren't?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:47am
Back to the Georgia Senate race:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:52am
Isn't he the one who fucked Stacy Abrams? ballot-wise. Even his mother wouldn't fuck him literally. Oh wait, is that too Southern for this venue?)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:19am
something viral going on that's not Covid
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:31pm
Interesting calling out of Senator Cornyn as an idiot:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 1:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:47pm
Note: putting her Twitter address in above tweet means she gets a notification of it and every retweet of it.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:56pm
Sigh. The stupidity...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:18am
currently pinned at top of page:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:45pm