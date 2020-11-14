Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
https://t.co/SvJ8dhbjzl
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
News from the county just north of NYC.
By David Propper & Christopher J. Eberhardt @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 13, 4:45 pm ET
interesting choice by Washington Post editor of photograph to go on top of story; caption: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, right, kneels as George Floyd’s hearse arrives June 4 at North Central University ahead of a funeral in Minneapolis. Violence has soared since as the ranks of the city’s police department have been dwindling. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 1:16pm
From the article
The police response seems to be that they feel stressed if their actions are called into question. Tensions existed before George Floyd. Harassment existed before George Floyd. They had to call re-enforcements in 1996. Here we go again.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 2:55pm
Columbus, Ohio breaks homicide record:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 10:00pm
In reply to Yang's tweet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 10:02pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 10:16pm