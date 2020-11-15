Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
Federalists vs Anti-federalists. History repeating.
by EmmaZahn on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:23am