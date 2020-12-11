Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
This is so DEVASTATING—— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 12, 2020
29% of hospitalized #COVID19 patients died in 38 Michigan s during hospitalization (24%) or within 60 days of discharge (5%).
An astounding 63% of those in ICUs with #COVID19 died.
15% then rehospitalized within 60 days! https://t.co/4dOBno4u2w pic.twitter.com/tp9CXwdXlb
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
https://t.co/SvJ8dhbjzl
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Iran said Aug. assassination killed Lebanese prof & daughter. But there's no Prof. Habib Daoud in Lebanon (a very small country).
It was AQ#2 al-Masri & Hamza Bin Laden's widow, per @farnazfassihi @adamgoldmanNYT @EricSchmittNYT @ronenbergman. https://t.co/Bdi2oU917Q
for now, his statement is in this thread of 11 tweets by Jake Tapper
Former Trump White House chief of staff, Marine GEN John Kelly (ret.) issues an on the record statement:— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2020
"The delay in transitioning is an increasing national security and health crisis....
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
Charles Koch's regrets: In a rare interview, the libertarian billionaire concedes that his GOP partisanship and activism badly deepened America’s divisions. As he puts it in his new book, “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!” https://t.co/yX69bpndOU via @WSJ— Gary Rosen (@garyrosenWSJ) November 13, 2020
Kamala:
"Sorry TX, Denver and AZ. Apparently NM and WY are also full. And Alaska is being transported to Seattle (and insurance won't pay anyway); upper WI full:
message from New Zealand, not heaven anymore:
lovely:
"'We’re asking you to avoid any non essential travel. And if you must travel, then you must either quarantine for 14 days, or depending upon the state confirm a negative COVID test before coming back,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “You must cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans, particularly if they include guests that do not live in your immediate household.'" — CBS News
No checks coming tho....to anyone...
Bill Kristol retweeted:
Elon Musk:
lots more comments by him on the thread in response to queries from people
When Musk posts on twitter I take it seriously because of his long history of brilliant rational comments there. Is it possible the problems were caused by the nurse being a pedophile?
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 1:52am
The Thai guy was being a jerk.
Would've been a normal insult if Elon weren't a high profile billionaire.
But no, nothing outside if tech that Elon says is worth banking on.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:24am
I just used the pedo insult because it's a well known example. When that story broke I read many other angry stupid tweets he made. He's pretty much an ass on twitter.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:38am
Even I'm an ass on Twitter (maybe here as well). My luxury of posting anon.
Yes, Elon has the emotional development of a 12-year-old, but is doing great things.
In contrast to so many of our 12-year-old leaders and celebrities who aren't doing great things,
sometimes even evil things.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 2:57am
Yes he's going great things. I'm just saying that I don't trust anything he posts on twitter.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:29am
Yes PP...
Elon does do great things, but keeping his mouth shut on things outside his realm isn't one of them.
Watch the latest and third static firing on Starship SN8 at Boca Chica TX 11.12.2020 at 07:15 PM...
https://youtu.be/tJAxtqCCyn8?t=36
~OGD~
Actually his Tweets outside his realm are rather few and far between.
It's just media likes amplifying whatever.
Most CEO's are boring as, er, uck-fay, even when they do and say lots of stupid it-shay.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 8:10am
Sure, screw the kids, little whiners. They'll only try occupying their parents couch for 15 more years, when we were out buying real estate at their age. This'll show em. And cut their healthcare while you're at it - they should be out working more, builds character.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 3:19pm
^ translation of this Dr.-Gottlieb-speak: looking like lots of people are going to suffer and die shortly while the medical system partially collapses in many U.S. areas
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 5:43pm
I believe Dr. Gawande:
