    "Anarchist Meme Collective" wants you to get Woke about Kamala Harris

    By artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 10:22pm |

    Thread continues with 44 tweets total so far, their points gleaned from news stories

    GET TO KNOW KAMALA HARRIS MEGATHREAD
    -credit of politijohn on tumblr

    1: Pushed a law that forces schools to turn undocumented students over to ICE, separating them from their parents and violating human rightshttps://t.co/JdHlxqXEbL

    — Anarchist Meme Collective (@AnarchistMemeCo) November 9, 2020

    Twitter??? Anarchists???

    I don't do tweeter... It's lazy news sourcing.

    Since winning election to the US Senate in 2016, Harris has established herself as an advocate for undocumented immigrants by pushing hard for a deal to protect from deportation those who came to the country as children, a group known as Dreamers. She has also called for the role of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be re-examined.

    CNN February 11, 2019

    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:08am

    It is always the Woke that do the bad stuff.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:19am

