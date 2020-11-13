    GOP/DoJ/Trump Corruption Clearance Sale

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 7:08am |

    Going quick, need everything out by Jan 20

    Acosta-Epstein "poor judgment" understatement
    https://abcnews.go.com/US/us-attorney-alex-acosta-showed-poor-judgment-g...
    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/12/politics/department-of-justice-alex-a...
    Now investigate OPR
    And of course Ghislaine Maxwell comes up at some point (long after Trump's out though - unless he pardons her)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 7:11am


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:53pm

    Epstein's nude underage photo -

    "Nothing to see here" - FBI/Acosta+


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:08am

    Florida man... Child rearing edition 

    https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2102630775624/dont-want-him-to-be-soft-fl...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:52am

    ugh the nightmare that kid's home life must be, just the one sentence says it all.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:45pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 5:48pm

    GOP poisons EPA well on way out

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fadbd38c5b6b36333689adf


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:13pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:53pm

    Using only teh top graduates of the Michael-Cohen-Four-Seasons-Landscaping Memorial School of Law:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 10:50pm

    Stones illegal Stop the Steal from 2016


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:43am

    MN GOP endangers state Dems

    https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fb0a3dcc5b6d05e86e79afb


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 8:33am

