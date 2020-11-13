Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
By Conor Friedersdorf @ The Atlantic.
"Compelling evidence points to a big cost associated with ideological bubbles: They make us more confident that we know everything, more set and extreme in our views, more prone to groupthink, more vulnerable to fallacies, and less circumspect."https://t.co/qQ1LvYd1c0— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Observers were stunned this week when Minnesota GOP legislative officials urgently warned only Republicans about a serious COVID-19 outbreak in the state Senate. No one said a word to Democratic politicians or staff who shared the same spaces.
The outbreak amid a number of GOP senators and staff appeared to be linked to a Republican senator who tested positive after attending a party caucus earlier this month.
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
In mere days, reformist Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone from an internationally acclaimed Nobel Prize-winning peacemaker to a war-leader.
What began as an ambitious campaign to unite and transform the country into a leading African power – by upending a federal system based on regional ethnic autonomy – has escalated from a struggle over national identity to what is bordering on a civil war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.
from your analyst friends at Deutsche Bank
Remote workers should be taxed for the "privilege" of earning a living from home, Deutsche Bank strategists say https://t.co/iDE7vAoERA— Bloomberg (@business) November 14, 2020
This has got to smart for Stephen Miller.— Andy Slavitt @ (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2020
Trump breaking the law to be cruel to dreamers tossed. https://t.co/myaKIfZ4Ux
BLM helped elect police reform candidates in LA County over the objections of police unions
Trump campaign associate Roger Stone was recently pardoned by Trump after being convicted by a jury of 7 federal felonies for obstruction of justice, lying in testimony and witness tampering:
Stop the Steal triggered voter-intimidation lawsuits in 2016
The best thing about the pre-COVID economy under Trump wasn’t GDP growth or job growth, which largely followed the Obama trend, but stronger wage growth at the bottom of the income spectrum. The tighter labor market did a lot. https://t.co/vlnHdGweJt— Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 14, 2020
Nothing to see here https://t.co/mzrbezf6MF pic.twitter.com/rKDObDURtw— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 14, 2020
In a reversal, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakotas, which has critically understaffed hospitals and the highest rates of new cases and deaths per person in the nation, announced several measures late Friday, including a mask mandate, a limit on indoor dining of 50 percent capacity or 150 people and a suspension of high school winter sports and extracurricular activities until Dec. 14. .... Mr. Burgum had for weeks resisted any new orders, emphasizing personal responsibility instead of requirements such as a mask mandate.
This is how the 'Internet' makes its way around the repressed police state of Cuba: via flash drive.— Antonio García Martínez (@antoniogm) November 14, 2020
But this is education in the US.
https://t.co/SvJ8dhbjzl
On the Guardian just now, the biggest demonstrations Peru has seen in 20 years leaves several wounded and hospitalized, as Peruvians continue to protest the golpe de estado (coup).https://t.co/sM9Ao26UtB— ella le gusta la gasolina (@kuruchitx) November 13, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:07pm
The problem: this “young-college-graduate bubble”. That's the nice way of saying the young woke indoctrinated by woke-ology which has infiltrated the humanities departments of all major universities. The majority of young elites out of the best universities in the humanities think exactly alike and you can't even get them to open those minds to a wider world, it's very frustrating, they think they're not indoctrinated, that it's just normal that everyone agrees. It is a little like dealing with Mao's young red guards, anyone who disagrees is considered a reactionary nut. Since a lot of time they are working under elders, they are quiet, for now, but difficult to deal with, like robots in a way.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:21pm
I'd be careful - Greenwald just wanted to publish stuff that wasn't fact checked, or out-and-out lies. No "bubble" - at some point you can't just make shit up.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 10:46pm
cross-link to a related old blog item that popped into my head http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/yoko-taught-him-good-31536
But then he's an old guy, born 1975, schooled by Ethical Culture School and Dalton, the latter also taught Yglesias if I remember correctly.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:33pm
Senior Political Analyst & fill-in Anchor for CNN @NewDay. EIC of The Daily Beast 2013-2018. Author, Wingnuts & Washington's Farewell.:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 6:40pm
It's fine if that's what he thinks he needs to do but he's going from a free site to one of the most restricted paid sites. The question of how journalists get paid in a time of google and facebook sucking up so much of the advertising dollars is an important question. But if or until we get a good answer to that question I won't be able to read Yglesias anymore which is disappointing. I was paying for three sites but I had to cut back to two. Given how little I make a month from SS two is quite a stretch for me. I periodically give up a subscription after the bargain price ends to try another but it's unlikely that would be substack. I can't read enough of the site to get a sense of it's value compared to other sites and Greenwald is a turn off and Sullivan isn't much of a draw for me.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:19pm
I was able to read the Friedersdorf piece because it was my last free Atlantic article for the period, so I totally get what you are saying on that front.
He's not saying it's all a good thing, he's saying: okay and what are we gonna get in big news media if the best writers keep feeling they have to do this? The young woke are bullies in their own way. The fight against them taking over everything is real. It's like Emma said on one news post this summer "when did the NYTimes get so woke?" It really was like it happened over night. WaPo really strikes me lately as having a far more objective approach.
He didn't say but I am thinking now: and now that coverage will turn a bit more towards Biden admin and policy, what's the frequency gonna be? Constant agitprop attack from the left while Trump Media Co. attacking loonily from the right?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:04am
I see the problem but I'd like to get more information as to why there wasn't a different solution than going to a paid site. According to what I've read you only get one article a month from substack. Was there no way to push back at vox and why? I agree with PP's opinion of Greenwald so I shugged when he left. Greenwald needs an editor and a fact checker before he posts his articles. He's a Hannity or Carlson for the left. But Yglesias makes good arguments to support his views. Is the problem that bad? Or perhaps he makes most of his money off his podcasts and didn't want to engage in the fight.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 12:25am
no it's not money, it's this, it's having to be a manager on tippytoes about what you say communicating with the woke kiddies. He was told like a month or two ago to get off twitter, to stop publicity opinionating, to tone it down, but he wants to write what he wants to write. There was tension between him and Ezra on that, I remember seeing it on Twitter. Turns out it was a trans employee complaining about him signing that "Harper's Letter," being offended by it. That's dangerous, they'll like sue or go on strike if you don't kowtow
See what is common now, is that the kiddies raise issue with things the boss says on Twitter or signs a group letter or whatever and they threaten to sue. Or get a gang together of like minds and threaten group action like strike or just bad publicity.
The issues in The Atlantic letter are real, academics and journalist and writers do feel a teeny little bit like Salman Rushdie recently.
This is very common in the museum world right now, the young employees gang up if you offend them with something in curatorial or similar, it's very easy to smear an institution on social media. You don't even need to threaten to sue, get a lawyer or start a union. All you have to do is yell "wolf!" on social media and all of a sudden you have a rep as an evil oppressive institution.
Everything is on tippytoes, you have to be politically correct. If you're not politically correct at every moment you can get into big trouble. This is what happened at the NYTimes. First they went for hiring lots of young people in order to attract the new demographic and surprise surprise surprise, old time reporting types have to walk on tippytoes around them or they sue (Glenn Thrush one example I suspect. He's back reporting after being put on "sabbatical" but he doesn't go on social media anymore and he used to do short quippy old crank tweets that were very deadpan funny, I really liked them, I suspect he used the wrong words once or twice.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 1:46am
above excerpt may have a few mistakes in it cause I had to copy it from my PDF copy I saved (The Atlantic website cut me off afterwards) and doing that inserted a lot of code and shit instead of text, which I had to edit back in.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 1:32am
so Friedersdorf in his piece is emphasizing that the more public and "free" your writing is, the more you have to deal with this. And mature writers don't want to waste time on that. They want critical input, but they don't want the woke police descending in their gangs. Big institutions have no choice, they want that demographic along with the others, they have to kowtow. I began seeing this in the arts, and that's when I started my "Wokee" thread. It was just to follow the fight, who was fighting back and how, as a scholar. I don't have any illusions about being able to affect what's happening. Not that I like it, but I don't think I can affect it, I don't see any use in joining warriors for or against, especially as a retirement-aged person.
I just want to understand what's going on. That's precisely why I really didn't like people getting into long arguments about this or that writer on that thread like Thos. Chatterton Williams vs. Kendi. I just want to follow the fight, analyze it, figure out who is winning and who is losing and what the ramifications are.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 1:57am
On the Tom Cotton bit, it's like with Greenwald and Hunter gate - Cotton was using the Times for explicit and dangerous propaganda. The Times is often too accommodating for stuff like this, like Judy Woodward's pieces, publishing a partisan hitjob "Clinton Cash" as "news" during an election, a lot of Maggie Habeman's posts (i forget the term for little favor white lie tidbits to keep your source happy). After so much of this stuff, the GOP's learned to play the refs and get dubious stuff greenlighted as just balancing opinion. If we look at RealClearPolitics, we see a Left-right-left-right breakdown of stories, but the right ones always push something, er manic?
I don't say keep Cotton out of the opinion page, but to just drop him there with no parental guidance is irresponsible. The were looking to justify tanks in the streets. Maybe it's necessary, but it ought to be explained quite well and debated.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 2:06am
One way of summing this up: there's a major "generation gap" thing going on among the educated elite. Like boomers vs. greatest generation. The major difference between what's going on now and boomer youthquake vs. greatest generation values was that boomers were being drafted to go and fight and die in greatest generation's war. But otherwise very similar, as the 60's youthquake was a minority, elite educated youth, most of the "no college" youth wasn't rebelling against their parents' values.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 2:03pm
You're cancelling the 60s?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 3:43pm
From the horse's mouth on topic today:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:57pm
I don't know how worthy this Latino woman's claim was, it may very well have been quite worthy. But it's also a good example of what I am seeing a lot of in both the world of journalism and in non-profit arts institutions.If you are are on the management side in these fields, this is what you are dealing with constantly right now instead of working on your product not to mention trying to keep from shutting down for lack of income. Thread:
[added more tweets from thread for context - PP]
P.S. The L.A. Times is now a pretty small operation, they cut way down from what they once were.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:50pm