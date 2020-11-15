Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo— Vivek Murthy (@vivek_murthy) November 15, 2020
A blue wave in the majority-white suburbs was pivotal to Joe Biden’s electoral college win https://t.co/FG58Qvxx9p— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 16, 2020
(Smith is a columnist on economics @ Bloomberg; Lynch is Global Economics correspondent @ WaPo)
Correct https://t.co/ZUBUNhdabu— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 17, 2020
In one of the most Democratic cities in the country, President-elect Joe Biden’s support was roughly flat, even as President Donald Trump increased his support — with @JonathanTamari, @sbcmw & @Elaijuh https://t.co/indIeujRL5
57% want stricter gun laws, 9% less strict, 34% want them kept as they are--GOP support for stricter gun laws has fallen 14 points since 2019 to new 22% low--25% of Americans favor a handgun ban in the U.S., near record low
Support for stricter gun laws hits a four year low https://t.co/yKzZhg6ZgQ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 17, 2020
The problem for Biden in an effort to unite a divided country is that even once Trump leaves, right-wing misinformation remains.https://t.co/w6sKiDZHrX— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 17, 2020
I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.
Vallejo is an example of what can happen to a small city when a police union amasses power--cops kill without consequence, drain the city of funds, and intimidate politicians and lawyers. Sean Monterrosa was just one more victim among many. My latest. https://t.co/jrSutUGdYs— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) November 16, 2020
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules.
Hundreds stood shoulder to shoulder shouting as 2 men sparred in a NY warehouse. Some hung over barricades craning their necks for a better view. After a K.O., the crowd erupted in a thunderous roar.
This is not a scene from 2019. This happened yesterday: https://t.co/izOst1CkRs
After terrorist attacks, France’s leader accuses the English-language media of “legitimizing this violence.”
This is excellent stuff from @benyt... couple of snippets and thoughts in thread... https://t.co/dUl8UOOx9T— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 16, 2020
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Finally. https://t.co/MBq8Rk5mcN— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 15, 2020
Thank you @JudyWoodruff for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation on the current #COVID19 surge and what we can do to stop the spread of the virus. @NewsHour https://t.co/AqgrGEYfWo
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
In case after case, the records show that the Police Department often used its power over the disciplinary process to nullify the review board’s determination that serious misconduct had occurred and that the stiffest punishment should be meted out.
The department regularly ignored the board’s recommendations, overruled them or downgraded the punishments, even when police officials confirmed that the officers had violated department regulations, The Times found. All the while, the city paid millions of dollars to resolve lawsuits from people filing complaints in some of those very same cases.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:25pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 4:05pm
Really, it's time to go home now, unless you want to die:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:32pm
And then we have this asshole . . .
Trump coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas urged people to 'rise up' against new
restrictions in Michigan, then said he wasn't trying to encourage violence
Dr. Scott Atlas at the White House in October 2020.Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
https://www.businessinsider.com/scott-atlas-tweets-rise-up-against-michi...
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 7:50am
They cannot make it any clearer that they are willing for us to die
The MAGA March was mostly maskless
Ben Carson, a pediatric neurosurgeon, went maskless and got COVID
Now the recommendations from this guy.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 9:03am
A colleague of Dr. Atlas at the Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow Richard A Epstein, published a paper on March 16 that forecast only 500 Americans would die of COVID, it was titled Coronavirus Perspective. These are people operating under an ideological prime directive, and it's not about preserving your health or your life.
by NCD on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:02am
Yea NCD... this smegma . . .
I remember the articles quite well . . .
Coronavirus Perspective
[This article has been revised on April 6, 2020, and the updated version can be found here.]
Coronavirus Perspective
[This article has been revised on April 6, 2020, and the updated version can be found here.]
The world is in a full state of panic about the spread and incidence of COVID-19. The latest world-wide tallies, as of this writing are:
The most dramatic news of the day has been the sudden spike in the number of Italian cases, totaling 24,747 with 1,809 deaths, which may grow to exceed the 3,099 in China.
Overlooked is the good news coming out of China, where the latest report shows 16 new cases and 14 new deaths, suggesting that the number of deaths in the currently unresolved group will be lower than the 5.3 percent conversion rate in the cases resolved to date. In my view, we will see a similar decline in Italy, for reasons that I shall outline in the remainder of this article.
From this available data, it seems more probable than not that the total number of cases world-wide will peak out at well under 1 million, with the total number of deaths at under 50,000. In the United States, the current 67 deaths should reach about 5000 (or ten percent of my estimated world total, which may also turn out to be low).
[Correction & Addendum as of March 24, 2020:
My original erroneous estimate of 5,000 dead in the US is a number ten times smaller than I intended to state, and it too could prove somewhat optimistic. But any possible error rate in this revised projection should be kept in perspective. The current U.S. death toll stands at 592 as of noon on March 24, 2020, out of about 47,000 cases. So my adjusted figure, however tweaked, remains both far lower, and I believe far more accurate, than the common claim that there could be a million dead in the U.S. from well over 150 million coronavirus cases before the epidemic runs its course.]
[APRIL 21, 2020 EDITOR'S NOTE:
DUE TO AN EDITING ERROR, THE CORRECTION & ADDENDUM ABOVE IS INACCURATE. IT SHOULD STATE:
That estimate is ten times greater than the 500 number I erroneously put in the initial draft of the essay, and it, too, could prove somewhat optimistic. But any possible error rate in this revised projection should be kept in perspective. The current U.S. death toll stands at 592 as of noon on March 24, 2020, out of about 47,000 cases. So my adjusted figure, however tweaked, remains both far lower, and I believe far more accurate, than the common claim that there could be a million dead in the U.S. from well over 150 million coronavirus cases before the epidemic runs its course.
WE REGRET THE ERROR AND ANY CONFUSION IT HAS CAUSED]~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:57am
Thanks for the info. I was trying to mentally figure how far off in percentage 500 deaths is from the soon to be 250,000.
I got two % for Epstein:
I guess that is a good enough "ballpark" estimate for the Hoover Institute.
If Fauci was as far off in the other direction, Fauci would have had to estimate 1.25 billion American would die of COVID, each one of us would have to die 4 times.
I'm forgetting though there is no math or science anymore with the right wing, it's all just politics.
by NCD on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:26pm
He's a lawyer. Why should anyone listen to him about a pandemic projection?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:23pm
Fauci noted that the delayed transition could delay vaccine rollout
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/fauci-trump-biden-transition-vaccines_n_5fb29899c5b6aad41f718acb
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:40am
Note the word "could" - it could snow in Chiapas and I could birth a reindeer as well.
Biden was declared winner 9 days ago. His team's already talking to the vaccine guys. Sure, it might be optimal if the GSA bitch would certify the transition, but it'd likely be even worse & more delayed if Trump had won.
In any case, the Pfizer vaccine is tough because it has to be stored so cold, so it's not like transition politics is the biggest issue. Moderna seems simpler, but can we guess "April/May", and also guess that transition politics still isn't the biggest roadblock between now and then?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:19pm
"Could" should not be in the equation.
Do you believe preparations will be in place with Trump in charge?
Advance planning for cold storage is better handling with a true transition team in place.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:38pm
If wishes were horses beggars would ride. Thank god Biden doesn't think like you. Trump's there until Jan. 20, he's crazy, deal with it, do workarounds. What good are you doing constantly whining about Trump now? THE ELECTION IS OVER! Everyone on this website hates him. Who the fuck are you talking to? Every time you do this you make it more clear that you have Trump derangement syndrome and are contributing to the media attention he craves. Once again, if you want to affect something, you should be bitching about Emily Murphy of the GSA. The whining, it's the same thing he's doing. Biden is already performing way beyond my expectations by doing the opposite of you. You want Trump gone? He's already lost the election. Quit talking about him like executing him or something is gonna happen, it's not.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:49pm
Trump is not gone.
I'm on a blog waiting for my call from Joy Reid.
Edit to add:
People with experience in government think the transition delay is a national security risk. Who is ordering coolers for vaccines? Etc.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:36pm
"Trump is not gone."
If Trump had conceded like previous presidents he still would not be gone. Every losing president has continued to make executive decisions and changes after losing the election.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:52pm
Thanks for the information
Do you think it important that the transition process begin ASAP
Do you see any possible security risks with the delay?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:57pm
Considering Biden was in the White House for 8 years, i imagine the transition process will be quite a bit quicker and less confusing than usual. But go ahead and freak out if you want - you've earned it.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:16pm
hey ocean-kat you bring up something I have always wondered about, how did we end up with that lame duck thingie while the mother country just sends the moving van over to 10 Downing Street the very next day! (Transition, what's that?) I always presumed that it was because of the travel time necessary in our huge country?
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 4:37pm
I can do one sentence paragraphs like someone else on this site does:
Biden team doing all kinds of things Covid-related TODAY.
Article on CDC I posted a few days ago clearly suggested they have already changed to Biden-think and are working with Biden transition team.
There is nothing and no one left at the White House worthwhile working with on Covid.
By design: White House hasn't done anything real in months, anyone who did so is gone.
Biden team does not need to nor want to have anything to do with anyone at White House on Covid.
Scientists at government jobs no longer fear being fired too late now for that; working as if Biden were president.
Georgia run off is a priority for Biden dealing with Covid because the composition of the Senate affects his planning and strategy; he already is working with the executive branch departments that would apply to what he can do through executive.
Edit to add: but I guess I am a failure at the one-sentence paragraph thing as I need to use long sentences damn that nuance thing really messes up black vs. white interpretation of situations.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:06pm
"exceuse me, how do I get to Broadway?" "Practice practice practice..."
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:14pm
Bannon said Fauci and the head of the FBI should be guillotined.
Bannon was then cancel cultured from twitter or something. Fair? Will Obama take his guillotine away?
by NCD on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:19pm
Not guillotine - too French. He suggested "heads on pikes", which certainly, would require beheading first common sense would say, but the traditional meaning of "heads on pikes" is to have something (someone) serve as a warning. Bannon - out on bail for fraud - was too graphic in his formulation, but I'd say his comment "Blow it all up... That'll light them up" was even more objectionable, considering loony GOP supporters plotting kidnapping Governors and continually in a state of sexual excitation over some rebellion against the government. But Bannon's co-host was rather horrid as well (these people do feed off each other):
Uh no, people like Fauci are not considered by any stretch of the imagination "traitors" according to the Constitution (that requires armed rebellion against the US government or abetting it - something many in the GOP were proposing last week and several times this year).
5 Americans have been executed for treason in the history of our country, the 1st one being John Brown. (his killing Kansas settlers before he attacked a US arms depot probably denied him any thought of commutation)
Saying "this is what we used to do to traitors - well no, we more often pardoned them or gave them lesser sentences.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_convicted_of_treason
Worse was Brumford hung by the invading Union force in a rather absurd non-treasonous event.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Bruce_Mumford
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:43pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:41pm
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams directly countering the crap from Scott Atlas' White House Task Force (using patriotic call including Rosie The Riveter)
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:57pm
And then there's Ibram X. Kendi:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 11:15pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 11:59pm
Chicago hospitals about to get "Rocked":
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:17am
from https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/11/15/us/joe-biden-trump/as-trump-continues-to-dwell-on-election-day-biden-is-looking-ahead
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:20am
wait, didn't he say something politically incorrect & objectionable sometime in his past?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:13pm
NYTimes business section on vaccine logistics:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 2:54pm
interesting related discussion between an engineer and a guy who actually ships cold stuff
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:04pm
Southern Boy found the good part
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 1:45am
hah, he didn't seem like such a fun guy in that thread, more like a pocket protector geek type; just goes to show you it's not smart to make quick judgments
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 1:51am
Gotta let his, er, hair(?) down sometime
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:09pm
Biden's just talked about right now in Live press conference on TV. He and Kamala just met with a huge group of Fortune 500 CEO's and the major labor unions all on board about plans for the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.
(BTW then he moved on quite quickly how they talked about what a problem state and local governments are gonna have because they are broke and they won't be able to pay the firefighters police and mental health workers. Quite clever! Geez, he's got the stream of consciousness unity thing down, Mr. on a roll after that major zoom meeting li or whatever it is--on amphetamines?, like electric cars, infrastructure, jobs jobs jobs, dignity and respect, able to look the kid in the eye and say "honey it's going to be okay...economic growth...no red or blue states...we work with everyone...we can do this...I am so encouraged by this meeting...American people want us to cooperate....business and labor for all Americans...god bless our troops thrown in for good measure)
First question is on distribution of vaccines...mentions some may die if there's not more cooperation...mentions Ron Klain in charge of Ebola vaccine...says he needs coordination now, more lives saved...
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:21pm
While still listening to Biden press conference, there is a question on mask wearing. And he is praising the "conservative Republican governors" who have stepped up and done the right thing, he mentions some specifically and asks what is wrong with those who have been a problem and are so irresponsible, it's about being patriotic...
And I would like to add on that something I keep forgetting to say:
the libertarian anti-mask crowd and the herd-immunity believers, this is not at all unique to the U.S., it is a significant minority in most of western world, including supposedly socialist Sweden. They are not caused by Trump! He's merely a major supporter. They are not going away if Trump goes away. They will still be there. And they have a habit of not liking peer pressure, that doesn't work with them. Similar with anti-vaccine crowd. "Common good" people need to think about how we should deal with that in a democracy. Fining may not work. Having actual police involved may be counterproductive too? Best way to deal with this is culture change methods? Make it "cool" somehow to wear masks or use vaccines?
Edit to add: Biden was sort of using that method with his statement praising conservative governors who support pandemic control, instead of attacking hard at those that do not, more dismissive of the latter as not thinking right and unpatriotic who should rethink what's for their own good
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:44pm
Dr. Eric throws cold water, don't get over excited about first vaccines just yet:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 6:02pm
By religion, who is willing to try the vaccine and who is not:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:07pm
Q&A Dr. Céline Gounder, Adviser to Biden, on the Next Covid Attack Plan, new @ NYTimes:
Notice that Mandavilli gives Gounder's Twitter address where you can follow her:
https://twitter.com/celinegounder
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:06pm
Trump is right on this one thing, says Michael Spector, New Yorker staff writer, author of “Fauci” out now on Audible, and “Denialism.” I am also adjunct professor of bioengineering at Stanford University.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 12:41am
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 1:22am
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 2:14am
(Dr. Eric retweeted this.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:40am
For real! Apparently just noted & now "trending"
as she would say, "well bless your heart, darlin'"
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 5:13am
It's code: 9 to 5 (95%)
What a way to make a living.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 5:19am