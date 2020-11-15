Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Trump said that Biden won
Then he said that he would not concede
...it quickly became clear that the lawmakers themselves remain deeply divided on how the companies should handle political speech...
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will continue enforcing enhanced fact-checking procedures on Facebook and Twitter through the January runoffs in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate https://t.co/Y0SEaG0qsP
NEW: Lobbyists are highlighting ties to @JoeBiden, which are in high demand among interest groups & foreign governments.
"That’s I think an obvious selling point," said @ridiamond, who ran BIDEN's NY state campaign, & joined a DC lobbying firm last week. https://t.co/H5ijNrdEdT
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Nov. 17
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Tuesday that it would be a “mistake” to precipitously yank troops from Afghanistan or Iraq and urged the administration to make no major defense or foreign policy changes for the rest of the year.
"I think it's extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes with regard to defense and foreign policy. I think a precipitous drawdown in either Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake,” McConnell told reporters.
(CNN)As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January, nearly half of the transition team laying the groundwork for his administration is made up of people of color, and women are in the majority.
Forty-six percent of the transition staff are people of color, according to new diversity data of the transition team provided to CNN, and 41% of the senior staff are people of color. The majority of transition staff -- 52% -- are women, and 53% of the senior staff are women.
A blue wave in the majority-white suburbs was pivotal to Joe Biden’s electoral college win https://t.co/FG58Qvxx9p— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 16, 2020
(Smith is a columnist on economics @ Bloomberg; Lynch is Global Economics correspondent @ WaPo)
Correct https://t.co/ZUBUNhdabu— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 17, 2020
In one of the most Democratic cities in the country, President-elect Joe Biden’s support was roughly flat, even as President Donald Trump increased his support — with @JonathanTamari, @sbcmw & @Elaijuh https://t.co/indIeujRL5
57% want stricter gun laws, 9% less strict, 34% want them kept as they are--GOP support for stricter gun laws has fallen 14 points since 2019 to new 22% low--25% of Americans favor a handgun ban in the U.S., near record low
Support for stricter gun laws hits a four year low https://t.co/yKzZhg6ZgQ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 17, 2020
The problem for Biden in an effort to unite a divided country is that even once Trump leaves, right-wing misinformation remains.https://t.co/w6sKiDZHrX— Philip Bump (@pbump) November 17, 2020
I have a night off from the hospital. As I’m on my couch with my dog I can’t help but think of the Covid patients the last few days. The ones that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real. The ones who scream at you for a magic medicine and that Joe Biden is Going to ruin the USA. All while gasping for breath on 100% Vapotherm. They tell you there must be another reason they are sick. They call you names and ask why you have to wear all that “stuff” because they don’t have COViD because it’s not real. Yes. This really happens.
Vallejo is an example of what can happen to a small city when a police union amasses power--cops kill without consequence, drain the city of funds, and intimidate politicians and lawyers. Sean Monterrosa was just one more victim among many. My latest. https://t.co/jrSutUGdYs— Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) November 16, 2020
From NYT
CHASKA, Minn. — As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore “law and order” to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest.
“He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,” Mr. Magusin, 51, said. “That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.”
The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules.
Hundreds stood shoulder to shoulder shouting as 2 men sparred in a NY warehouse. Some hung over barricades craning their necks for a better view. After a K.O., the crowd erupted in a thunderous roar.
This is not a scene from 2019. This happened yesterday: https://t.co/izOst1CkRs
After terrorist attacks, France’s leader accuses the English-language media of “legitimizing this violence.”
This is excellent stuff from @benyt... couple of snippets and thoughts in thread... https://t.co/dUl8UOOx9T— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) November 16, 2020
The right wing media is upset about the idea of @amyklobuchar being Attorney General because she doesn’t like monopolies. That sounds like a good reason to make her Attorney General.https://t.co/dzMzfPKAb9— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 16, 2020
Comments
There was a MAGA March yesterday. The WH Press Secretary lied saying a million people attended the March.
The crowd was no where close to one million people.
Hopefully this will motivate right thinking people in Georgia to vote for the Democratic Senate candidates.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:12am
Me, I have real difficulty imagining anyone in Georgia changing their vote for Senate based upon how big the turnout was for a march in DC supporting Trump.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:27pm
Not changing the vote
Encouraging people to come out to vote on a cold January day.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:09pm
Sorry, still really can't see this as too motivational about an election two months down the road for a totally different office. I could envision some inspiration for Dem turnout, though, if Trump supporters had a huge well-attended violent rally on Jan. 1 with like rioting and looting.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:22pm
From the WaPo
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/georgia-mcconnell-trump-senate/2020/11/10/76bb80d6-2389-11eb-8672-c281c7a2c96e_story.html
GOTV already in progress
https://demvolctr.org/resources/textbanking/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:43pm
And the Biden Harris Transition team are ignoring that.
I suspect they are ignoring that because they want supporters to do so too.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:30pm
Josh Marshall begs to differ:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:34pm
Did Trump concede?
Is the transition going on?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:44pm
You are questioning that they are liars?
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:17pm
Are you contending that Biden is receiving daily intelligence briefings?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:59pm
I guess I am contending that you have Trump derangement syndrome and Biden and Harris and his transition do not. And that Trump knows how to play fearful people like you like a fiddle.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:08pm
Below you post John Bolton's comments about the national security risk
Here is Susan Rice
John Bolton
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/week-transcript-11-15-20-adm-brett-giroir/story?id=74218239
You operate under the delusion that you are making sense. Cognitive dissonance is the only explanation for your posting John Bolton and then attacking my post. I understand that dagblog wants only a limited viewpoint, but the threat to national security is very clear.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:03pm
1) Bolton always had a high opinion of his own opinion.
2) in 2000 the counting and court cases didn't finish til what, early December? Were we in grave peril?
3) the main danger is on the Covid front, and T ump has that bolloxed up, and probably Biden doing most of what hed be able even with a normal transition approved.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:44pm
Given COVID, cyber security issues, racial discord that has spilled into the streets, the sooner transition begins, the better.
Susan Rice expresses similar feelings.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:59pm
Bolton is worried about the Republican party's reputation as being able to handle acting like grownups on foreign policy. I'm not worried about their reputation. Especially on that front, (I am glad they are hurting it with people like Bill Kristol.)
And Biden doesn't seem to be worried about it either
Hello: Biden has only expressed worry about covid. The world is worried about covid. The world economy is worried about covid.
What does Trump administration have left to offer on covid? Not much!
The CDC is already acting like Biden is president. How much more hint do you need?
Susan Rice is talking about it because that's her specialty. Why not?
Biden is the president elect, he's trying to message everyone on what they should be focused on. Third thing: quit focusing on Trump, quit feeding the troll.. Second thing: we are transitioning whether they like it or not. First thing: covid, covid, covid,
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:29pm
There are amultidude of departments that have to be coordinated
it, I got it, nothing to see here
People will just show up on January 20th and magic will happen
No foreign government would ever take advantage of disarray
You are naive
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:52pm
Josh Marshall followed by Chuck Todd, Ron Klain, Michael Beschloss before them,
Josh Marshall pointing out Asa Hutchinson:
just a couple examples; plenty more see it that way.
Why don't other people get that he is going to leave without a formal concession, that he is going to argue for the rest of his life that he won? LET IT GO. Really clueless to be expecting him to act like a decent person. Just let it go! Quit feeding the troll!
If transition problems concern you, join the campaign to harass Emily, #EmilyDoYourJob. She's the real problem:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 8:01pm
AA
The clear message is that the Trump administration is not beginning the transition
Nothing you posted contradicts that position.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 8:49pm
Fox News:
And once again, Joe Biden at the end of October:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 2:34pm
John Bolton, trying to save the Republican party from itself
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:14pm
Humorous NYT article on characters fictional and real who refused to leave office.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/15/us/politics/trump-concession-books-literature-.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:22pm
More from the NYT
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/11/15/us/joe-biden-trump?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage#more-republicans-call-for-a-smooth-transition-as-trump-continues-spreading-baseless-fraud-claims
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:29pm
A bright spot, Mary Trump, the niece who wrote the book, convincingly states Trump will never run for president again. Primarily because this loss is so absolutely humiliating for him he would never put himself at risk for a repeat, and also due to his continued physical and psychological deterioration, not to mention his ongoing legal problems.
by NCD on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:54pm
I thought this all breathtakingly obvious. The GOP needs to find someone worse anyway - it's their Overton Window approach to each successive generation - just when you think it can't get any worse, it does.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 6:59pm
Sounds reasonable
We need the transition to begin as soon as possible.
Trump left many departments in shambles.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:01pm
And then there is the part where he clings to life like a thing that clings.
To imagine he is still around for the next show is odd.
by moat on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 7:18pm
Biden just mentioned in his live press conference on question about transition that he gets all intel briefings anyway via Kamala as she is on the Senate intel committee.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 3:25pm
Did he mention that people may die from COVID if the transition is not handled properly?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 7:55pm
AA, you are normalizing this?
Here is Biden on the transition
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/biden-transition-trump/2020/11/16/d7fb10f2-2828-11eb-9b14-ad872157ebc9_story.html
Stop making excuses for Trump.
Exit to add:
Fauci says bad things "could" happen
Biden says bad things " may" happen, but it is all Ok because Harris has access.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 8:18pm
not worth dignifying with a response, it is all straw man again, plus despite your previous pleas to the contrary, you are making it personal, says right at the top of your comment AA, you are normalizing this? Anyone who has reading comprehension knows I have been doing exactly the opposite, i.e., what is going on is not normal.
That said I would like to point out that Fauci has already transitioned, saying this after not having anything to do with the White House for months.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 3:32pm
We gather outside of the Koresh compound as the ATF gets into position.
by moat on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 7:49pm
yeah moat that's a really good analogy, Koreshites going down in flames
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 3:34pm
Biden of Trump, "I guarantee you he'll accept the results" of the election. "There's no one going to stick with him," Biden says Oct. 24
Today:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 3:43pm
Isn't Lankford the guy who guaranteed he would step forward if Biden didn't get daily briefings by the end of last week?
Then he backtracked on a wingnut news outlet
You continue to normalize Trump's behavior.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 3:55pm
No it appears Kamala Harris is normalizing her fellow Senators behavior, as you seem to want desperately to frame this whole thing. I got no influence over her. Maybe you should start a movement on social media somewhere screaming "where's your outrage, Kamala!"?
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:02pm
P.S. A humble suggestion: time to start getting used to how the Biden administration is going to approach things. They're gonna try to crank the partisan outrage meter way down and also ignore Trump as much as possible.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:06pm
The world outside your bubble
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/526363-democratic-anger-rises-over-trump-obstacles-to-biden-transition
Trump loves you. Biden and Harris are going to be calm in public.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:12pm
Lankford did not have to make a statement about the transition
Lankford made a statement that was a lie
Lankford making a bald faced lie tells you that Biden will be able to reach across the aisle
You are trapped in a bubble.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:41pm
How fitting that Andy Slavitt, Obama's Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 2015-2017, has given his podcasts the title of "In The Bubble", I'm happy to be in his sort of bubble:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:45pm
P.S. Good luck on the hunting for outrage thing, keeps you busy, I guess.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:47pm
Always take the word of a former Trump official.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:58pm
In an unbridled act of aggression not seen since Representative Preston Brooks used a walking cane to attack Senator Charles Sumner Senator Graham attempted to punch senator Harris who was able to fend off the attack with her fist.
And you Arta are attempting to normalize this. Shame.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:46pm
hey you're practicing Postmodern theory; awesome example!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:48pm
Now that I'm retired I thought I might get some part time work as a woke journalist. How am I doing?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:57pm
Adhering a bit too close to the facts.
I once shoulder-surfed as a young gypsy (Roma) girl played Grand Theft Auto.
She was amazing, this total nonchalance as she one-finger drove herself along sidewalks, up stairs, wrong way down 1-way streets, through redlights, just a freeflow symphony of acts we'd consider "breaking the rules", following that muse that says, "Rules? What rules?"
I hope this little anecdote can be an inspiration towards your post-retirement efforts to pad the nest.
If you have to ask, you're doing it wrong. Think of it as Death Race 2000 (the original) -
if you don't hit the truth the first time, back up and run it over again.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 5:17pm