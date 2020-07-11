Recent archaeological finds on America's East Coast appear to have pinpointed remains of Roanoke settlers who apparently split up and secretly moved the colony to 2 new locations, thereby avoiding a Spanish fleet sent to destroy them.



The discovery could help political scientists determine the fate of North Carolina voters and election officials after the 2020 presidential election, when apparently the whole election infrastructure grew unresponsive and simply disappeared amidst one of the most heated electoral races of modern times.



More intriguing is the possibility that the 2 sides in the political contest may have engineered their own disappearance to avoid external threats, including the possibility of a never-ending series of recounts and a general loss of who-gives-a-shit, and perhaps may be peaceably hiding out in an undisclosed location even talking and working together.



The Coast Guard has started a search among North Carolina's offshore islands, even though investigators believe it would be hard to hide a population much larger than Roanoke's there, and that the M.I.A. population is more likely in the mountainous region on the west side of the state, or simply vacationing somewhere in the Caribbean or South American coast until both elections and pandemic pass over, though others note the eery similarities between NC's Research Triangle and the renowned Bermuda Triangle that bewitched the Spanish some 5 centuries before.



The FBI earlier called in what are regarded as the greatest experts on finding missing or displaced persons - professional poll-takers and online ad campaign managers, only to make the shocking discovery that the whole community seems to have deleted all cookies and disconnected landlines, making discovery "virtually implossible with the limited tools and technology we have today", as one pollster explained. "It's as if they vanished without a single trace".



The USPS also announced they had ceased covering the territory due to "operational difficulties". But still, the search goes on, perhaps with a last-ditch attempt to send health and TV correspondents physically on location even without a viewer base or prior Nielsen rating, or at least airdrop cameras into the region to see if they respond to Zoom conference requests. As a CNN exec explained it, "we know they're within our coverage area, but without proper demographics, it's as if they don't even exist."



https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/11/newfound-survivor-cam...