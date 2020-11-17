Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
(CNN)In an unprecedented move, the Detroit-based Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked along partisan lines on a critical vote Tuesday and was unable to certify the county's presidential results before the deadline.
The two Democrats on the panel voted to certify the results, while the two Republicans voted against it.
President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 148,000 votes, a win made possible by a strong showing in Wayne County. If those votes aren't eventually certified, it could jeopardize Biden's claim to Michigan's electoral votes. President Donald Trump has mounted a longshot attempt to overturn the election results through lawsuits and with the Electoral College, though GOP lawmakers in Michigan have said they'll respect the statewide popular vote.
Biden won 587,074 votes in Wayne County, compared to Trump's 264,149.
According to Michigan law, the Board of State Canvassers is now required to deal with the results from Wayne County within 10 days. The Board of State Canvassers similarly has two Democrats and two Republicans.
It is unclear what would happen if the state board reaches the same partisan deadlock. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, suggested in a statement Tuesday night that she could use her powers overseeing the statewide Bureau of Election to get the results from Wayne County certified.
Comments
BREAKING THE BOARD REVERSED IT'S DECISION
WAYNE COUNTY VOTE IS CERTIFIED 4 to 0
Edit to add:
Trump praised the initial decision
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 9:14pm
Reversal reported live on CNN "Cuomo Prime Time" tonight
The Michigan Secretary of State was on the show and verified the statement.
Edit to add:
NYT article on the reversal
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2020/11/17/us/joe-biden-trump?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage#a-michigan-county-certifies-its-election-results-with-republicans-changing-course-after-accusations-of-partisanship
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 9:42pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 9:54pm
Neal Katyal:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 9:59pm
Well, that's a speech.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 10:05pm
just another privileged white male in a systemically-racist country, you know, like Patrick Henry (and what an Uncle Tom Katyal is for admiring him)
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 10:23pm
Can't let a good speech stand on its own
You have to introduce bubblespeak
Citizens of Wayne County spoke out as well
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/michigan-vote-canvassing-board/2020/11/17/12141222-287c-11eb-8fa2-06e7cbb145c0_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 10:25pm
The racists need to be called out for what they are. That's what he did.
by NCD on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 11:17pm
The two challengers were only racially motivated in your head. They actually could care less about skin color of the district they were questioning, their absolute priority was questioning the accuracy of a bunch of votes for Biden neatly tied up in a bow in neighborhoods full of poor people, black brown green or blue skinned Biden votes.
Staebler is actually more racially motivated, in a good way--he cares that these votes were poor people of color and he thinks it ideologically important that their votes especially not be attacked in this manner. They only cared that they were Biden votes. He cares more about the sanctity of voting over everything else for everyone but especially those maybe not voting so much in the past. The challengers only care about winning somehow, fair or unfair, the easiest way. They would never have questioned a district with a lot of rich people of color but low population density, especially if they voted for Trump. They just find a poor crowded high population urban district a good target, especially when turnout is high for a Democrat.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 3:20am
p.s. The lazy use of the word "racism" for all bad behavior is really getting out of control, insidiously counter-productive.
It's definitely racist when someone uses skin color to profile an individual person they don't know.
It's definitely racist to presume an individual person probably votes Democrat because they have black skin.
Many other situations not so much, more like classist or politically partisan.
In this case, though, they knew how the district voted, the skin color of the voters is of little concern. They just wanted to see those votes disappear.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 3:30am
What? No Karens? Lemme fix that...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 3:11am
looking to me like Karen's are gradually working at infiltrating Congress while nobody is paying attention
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 3:39am
