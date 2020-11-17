Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Our White House senior staff is composed of individuals who demonstrate the President-elect's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, has expertise in governing, and will be ready deliver results for working families on Day One.https://t.co/MXnMExXAFp pic.twitter.com/DaWmRI8PRk— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 17, 2020
AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general - another big story from @JZBleiberg https://t.co/snMHh5wOnU— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) November 18, 2020
(CNN)In an unprecedented move, the Detroit-based Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked along partisan lines on a critical vote Tuesday and was unable to certify the county's presidential results before the deadline.
The two Democrats on the panel voted to certify the results, while the two Republicans voted against it.
From Raffensperger, the South Carolina Secretary of State
When Raffensperger received a message on Friday that Graham had called him, he told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, he assumed that the South Carolina senator wanted to discuss the Jan. 5 runoff races for both of Georgia’s Senate seats. So he returned the call.
The woman who is singlehandedly responsible for deciding whether the federal government can start preparing for the new administration has been looking for a new job of her own, even as she holds off on letting others prepare for new jobs https://t.co/WYHk7cHksK— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 16, 2020
Grassley, 87, tests positive for covid. He was in the Senate on Monday and presided over the chamber as it opened and spoke on the floor as well, removing his mask as he spoke. He went into isolation today after being exposed to someone with covid-19. https://t.co/VdtAxbdjcE— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2020
...it quickly became clear that the lawmakers themselves remain deeply divided on how the companies should handle political speech...
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will continue enforcing enhanced fact-checking procedures on Facebook and Twitter through the January runoffs in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate https://t.co/Y0SEaG0qsP
NEW: Lobbyists are highlighting ties to @JoeBiden, which are in high demand among interest groups & foreign governments.
"That’s I think an obvious selling point," said @ridiamond, who ran BIDEN's NY state campaign, & joined a DC lobbying firm last week. https://t.co/H5ijNrdEdT
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com, Nov. 17
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Tuesday that it would be a “mistake” to precipitously yank troops from Afghanistan or Iraq and urged the administration to make no major defense or foreign policy changes for the rest of the year.
"I think it's extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes with regard to defense and foreign policy. I think a precipitous drawdown in either Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake,” McConnell told reporters.
(CNN)As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January, nearly half of the transition team laying the groundwork for his administration is made up of people of color, and women are in the majority.
Forty-six percent of the transition staff are people of color, according to new diversity data of the transition team provided to CNN, and 41% of the senior staff are people of color. The majority of transition staff -- 52% -- are women, and 53% of the senior staff are women.
A blue wave in the majority-white suburbs was pivotal to Joe Biden’s electoral college win https://t.co/FG58Qvxx9p— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 16, 2020
(Smith is a columnist on economics @ Bloomberg; Lynch is Global Economics correspondent @ WaPo)
Correct https://t.co/ZUBUNhdabu— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 17, 2020
In one of the most Democratic cities in the country, President-elect Joe Biden’s support was roughly flat, even as President Donald Trump increased his support — with @JonathanTamari, @sbcmw & @Elaijuh https://t.co/indIeujRL5
57% want stricter gun laws, 9% less strict, 34% want them kept as they are--GOP support for stricter gun laws has fallen 14 points since 2019 to new 22% low--25% of Americans favor a handgun ban in the U.S., near record low
Support for stricter gun laws hits a four year low https://t.co/yKzZhg6ZgQ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 17, 2020
