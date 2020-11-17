Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
What about a dose of Covid with that Turkey Gramdma?
MediaMatters
On Fox News, Dr. Scott Atlas encourages large holiday
gatherings: “For many people this is their last Thanksgiving”
Oh and about his 'rise up' crap to the Michiganders?
CBS Bay area News
Stanford Disavows Statements From Hoover Institution
Fellow, White House Advisor Dr. Scott Atlas
What do you do when an entire political party is insane? Their version of freedom is to be allowed to infect other people. They love fetuses but want those who make it out of the womb to die. The Republican base makes it difficult for Republican politicians to break ranks with the anti-science crowd. If you apply common sense or science, the Republican base will vote you out of office. There is no way to rationalize with most Republicans.
"One gets the general impression of a man who is intellectually normal, but with the schizoid apathy, insensitivity and lack of empathy that could hardly be more extreme in a frank psychotic."
Nuremberg Diary. 1947/1995, USA: Da Capo Press, Military psychologist Gustave Gilbert analysis of Rudolf Höss.
There are innumerable individuals in the
Trump/Humper base that fit that analysis.
