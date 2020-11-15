Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
When the banks were failing, it was an emergency every single day a Bill didn’t pass. People are dying by the tens of thousands, millions are unemployed with lapsed benefits, small businesses are going under daily, schools are closed, and we’re on 6 months without a deal. https://t.co/OhpKnICiyA— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 15, 2020
Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee were chosen for Pfizer's COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program. The states were chosen for their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure.https://t.co/IcOGUpH8uG— WDVM 25 (@WDVMTV) November 17, 2020
Very much worth reading - and I’d add if you were reading @PatriciaMazzei @jennymedina and our colleagues much of this was to be expected https://t.co/AbYxlOpOLh— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 18, 2020
This statement is bone-chilling.— George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) November 18, 2020
The government “is not responsible for the supply of food and drink to the population in an emergency”.
What the hell is government for, if not for this? https://t.co/YB2h3BcK39
“We’ll see how helpful you are in November:” Inside the @GOP's subterranean year-long effort to get Georgia's Republican election chief to join the MAGA cult https://t.co/AF9oKzxtd9— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 18, 2020
The plan, known as the most-favored nations rule, would link government payments for medicines to lower prices paid abroad.
Current headline story by Sarah Owermohle & Dan Diamond @ Politico.com, Nov. 17
President Donald Trump has resurrected a long-delayed plan to slash drug prices, with advisers pitching him on an added benefit: It would hit an industry that Trump believes slow-walked coronavirus vaccine development until after the election.
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 11/17/20 08:56 PM EST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday batted down questions about whether a government agency should certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, pledging that a transfer of power will happen on time.
AP Sources: FBI is investigating Texas attorney general - another big story from @JZBleiberg https://t.co/snMHh5wOnU— Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) November 18, 2020
(CNN)In an unprecedented move, the Detroit-based Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked along partisan lines on a critical vote Tuesday and was unable to certify the county's presidential results before the deadline.
The two Democrats on the panel voted to certify the results, while the two Republicans voted against it.
From Raffensperger, the South Carolina Secretary of State
When Raffensperger received a message on Friday that Graham had called him, he told “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday, he assumed that the South Carolina senator wanted to discuss the Jan. 5 runoff races for both of Georgia’s Senate seats. So he returned the call.
The woman who is singlehandedly responsible for deciding whether the federal government can start preparing for the new administration has been looking for a new job of her own, even as she holds off on letting others prepare for new jobs https://t.co/WYHk7cHksK— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 16, 2020
Our White House senior staff is composed of individuals who demonstrate the President-elect's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, has expertise in governing, and will be ready deliver results for working families on Day One.https://t.co/MXnMExXAFp pic.twitter.com/DaWmRI8PRk
Grassley, 87, tests positive for covid. He was in the Senate on Monday and presided over the chamber as it opened and spoke on the floor as well, removing his mask as he spoke. He went into isolation today after being exposed to someone with covid-19. https://t.co/VdtAxbdjcE— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2020
...it quickly became clear that the lawmakers themselves remain deeply divided on how the companies should handle political speech...
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey will continue enforcing enhanced fact-checking procedures on Facebook and Twitter through the January runoffs in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate https://t.co/Y0SEaG0qsP
NEW: Lobbyists are highlighting ties to @JoeBiden, which are in high demand among interest groups & foreign governments.
"That’s I think an obvious selling point," said @ridiamond, who ran BIDEN's NY state campaign, & joined a DC lobbying firm last week. https://t.co/H5ijNrdEdT
Comments
WSJ Editorial by Dr. Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 10:39pm
the ramifications are just so huge, sometimes I think it's like a miracle how well people have coped so far, somehow figured out how to get by. But it's going to get worse now for like another six months at least
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:42pm
Sharp eyes catch the new "hopey changey":
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 4:50am
It's only money. I hold onto my kidneys.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 5:07am
I guess this is the time to once again link to the American Society of Civil Engineers report on the state of America's infrastructure. We definitively need to build back as the infrastructure is falling apart. We could conceivably build back better or choose the least expensive solution. Strategically placed out houses would be cheaper than rebuilding the failing sewage pipes and treatment plants. I imagine Jeffrey would be pleased to have one placed in front of where ever he lives. Think of the money saved.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:06pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:44pm
Hillary:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:19pm
I might expect to see president Biden do that too. But then I expect a republican senate to strip it down to almost nothing or block it entirely.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:42pm
MTA chairman Patrick Foye calls on 'Amtrak Joe' Biden to stave off massive layoffs
In addition to layoffs, service cuts of up to 50 percent are on tap if funding is not found for next year's MTA budget. MTA chief says 'people of color' would be hardest hit.
By Thomas C. Zambito @ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, Nov. 18
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:27pm