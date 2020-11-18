Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
From Politico
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
Is America disintegrating into anarchy and civil war among races, religions, and regions? Is the country more divided than ever before? The answer is no. The social and economic divides among white Northerners and white Southerners, Blacks and whites, Catholics and Protestants and Jews were much more intense in 1920 than they are today in 2020. What has happened is that the formerly unified, mostly Northern mainline Protestant American establishment has—perhaps temporarily—broken down, allowing the actual diversity of interests and opinions in the United States to be expressed rather than suppressed.
By VERONIQUE DE RUGY | 11.19.2020
The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest association of physicians in the United States, this week revealed it has developed a new policy identifying racism as a threat to public health in America.
The government “is not responsible for the supply of food and drink to the population in an emergency”.
The plan, known as the most-favored nations rule, would link government payments for medicines to lower prices paid abroad.
Current headline story by Sarah Owermohle & Dan Diamond @ Politico.com, Nov. 17
President Donald Trump has resurrected a long-delayed plan to slash drug prices, with advisers pitching him on an added benefit: It would hit an industry that Trump believes slow-walked coronavirus vaccine development until after the election.
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 11/17/20 08:56 PM EST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday batted down questions about whether a government agency should certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, pledging that a transfer of power will happen on time.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 6:47am
Well, that was hard to see coming...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 6:53am
The popularity of "the Squad" / woke politics and the mentality of white feminism will likely push a whole lot of white women in to the Republican Party, along with a minority of black and Hispanic voters. The progression won't be overnight - we will just watch the news at some point and see that the Dems have a lot of Ilhan Omars/AOCs and the Republicans have a lot of Ivanka or Melania Trumps. On the other hand, Trump handed over the southwest US and a big portion of the military vote to Biden. American politics will be a bit more complicated than people might assume.
by Orion on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 4:31am
White women have been majority Republican since 1952. There may have been one presidential year that was an exception.
https://www.vogue.com/article/white-women-voters-conservative-trump-gop-problem
White women are not being pushed.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 8:25am