From Politico
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
But behind the scenes, Biden’s advisers are in the midst of a fierce lobbying blitz to get Trump’s allies to crack. They're dispatching emissaries from past administrations — Republican and Democrat — along with a wide array of business and interest group leaders to intercede on Biden’s behalf. According to three transition officials, Biden's team is in talks with multiple Republican leaders and officeholders to end the transition stalemate, warning them of risks to national security and public health if the president-elect isn’t granted access to the government.
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are also deploying aides and allies to ramp up public pressure on General Services Administrator Emily Murphy, who has refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory and thus allow the transition to officially begin. And Biden’s roster of medical experts is making the rounds on cable TV to argue that the transition needs to get underway now for the country to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to hundreds of millions of Americans quickly next year.
Democratic congressional leaders have joined in, too, criticizing Murphy for holding up the transition.
Comments
Calm down, everything is fine
We have a reassuring tweet from Emily Murphy the GSA chief
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/emily-murphy-gsa-tweet_n_5fb5f894c5b6f00bd84d6021
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 9:34am
Biden approaches 80 million votes
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/biden-approaches-80-million-votes-in-historic-victory_n_5fb63e80c5b69969a6a2360b
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 10:08am
MAGA Truthers in Miami
https://www.thedailybeast.com/maga-truthers-make-desperate-last-stand-at-miami-church-vigil?ref=home
I don't think that you can blame this on the woke
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:14pm