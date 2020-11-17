Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
The woman who is singlehandedly responsible for deciding whether the federal government can start preparing for the new administration has been looking for a new job of her own, even as she holds off on letting others prepare for new jobs
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance. By Andrew Marantz @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 14
Campaigns that managed to reverse post-election power grabs generally did four things:
— mobilized mass participation
— encouraged defections
— used multiple methods of noncooperation, like boycotts and strikes
— stayed disciplined, even with repression
From Politico
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
Is America disintegrating into anarchy and civil war among races, religions, and regions? Is the country more divided than ever before? The answer is no. The social and economic divides among white Northerners and white Southerners, Blacks and whites, Catholics and Protestants and Jews were much more intense in 1920 than they are today in 2020. What has happened is that the formerly unified, mostly Northern mainline Protestant American establishment has—perhaps temporarily—broken down, allowing the actual diversity of interests and opinions in the United States to be expressed rather than suppressed.
Democrats vent to Schumer over Senate majority failure
"Tyson Foods ordered employees to report for work while supervisors privately wagered money on the number of workers who would be sickened by the deadly virus."
By VERONIQUE DE RUGY | 11.19.2020
Americans are nowhere close to embracing the radical left
Woke Bastards
The American Medical Association (AMA), the largest association of physicians in the United States, this week revealed it has developed a new policy identifying racism as a threat to public health in America.
Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee were chosen for Pfizer's COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program. The states were chosen for their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure.
Very much worth reading - and I'd add if you were reading @PatriciaMazzei @jennymedina and our colleagues much of this was to be expected
This statement is bone-chilling.
The government “is not responsible for the supply of food and drink to the population in an emergency”.
What the hell is government for, if not for this?
"We'll see how helpful you are in November:" Inside the @GOP's subterranean year-long effort to get Georgia's Republican election chief to join the MAGA cult
The plan, known as the most-favored nations rule, would link government payments for medicines to lower prices paid abroad.
Current headline story by Sarah Owermohle & Dan Diamond @ Politico.com, Nov. 17
President Donald Trump has resurrected a long-delayed plan to slash drug prices, with advisers pitching him on an added benefit: It would hit an industry that Trump believes slow-walked coronavirus vaccine development until after the election.
By Jordain Carney @ TheHill.com - 11/17/20 08:56 PM EST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday batted down questions about whether a government agency should certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, pledging that a transfer of power will happen on time.
Comments
Attack ad on Emily Murphy by Meidas Touch:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:00pm
#MurphyBreakdown trending, at the top of that hashtag right now:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:33pm
This woman should not be able to find future employment
She puts her well-being over the safety of the nation
One state was in play in 2000
Joe Biden is the clear winner in 2020
She needs to do her job
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 8:30pm
I'm not surprised that you want to see her impoverished and pushing a shopping cart while living on the street. It just seems to me that that's a bit too harsh a punishment for waiting a few weeks before signing the paperwork to begin Biden's transition.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 11:38pm
We disagree
What a surprise
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:29pm
Why don't they think of stuff like this themselves? We pay them to watch what she and the rest of the civil service is doing and we pay her and she works for us:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:32am
It shouldn't come to point where citizens should even want to lobby a GSA head. If she doesn't know what she's supposed to do, if she can't say it to the public, she herself needs advice and consent, she needs to know her duties. Who the heck gets paid to not know what they are supposed to do? If she doesn't know what to do, get advice and be able to tell the public, her employer, what she is supposed to be doing. She's supposed to tell us, not the other way around, supposed to be an expert at running government operations.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:42am
Election expert Hasen is basically saying the same thing--that she needs a signal from Congress about what she is supposed to do:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:32pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:04am
Same point here
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:37pm
and the Biden team is probably directly responsible, as per the Politico article
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:56pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:25pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:28pm
Each day you provide me with humor.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:37pm
Actually, I am trying to avoid you and your attempts to get me ensnared in wasting time on your faulty interpretations of the news.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:47pm
I am very impressed and heartened by this, especially this part
This is basically their first 3am phone call crisis and they are showing they know how to handle it!
I.E., they would not fall for feeding a troll like Saddam Hussein either.
It comes from a lifetime of experience. Honestly, personally I did not expect this much wisdom from him and who he hired to help him. It is a very good sign!
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 2:44pm