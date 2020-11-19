Despite the Trump era, there have been excellent on screen images that promise Black survival.

"Black Panther" (2018) stands out as a joyful example of Afro-futurism and Blacks overcoming evil. Sadly, Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us but the power of the visual depiction remains.

"Get Out" (2017), a tale of escaping a form of slavery stands out in the horror genre. The Black guy is still alive at the end. This was much different than the fate of the Duane Jones character in 1968's "The Night of the Living Dead". The film, and others that followed lead to the joke that the lack buy was always going to die in a horror film.

Regina King shined in 2019's "Watchmen", an adaptation of a DC Comics graphic novel. At the end of the 9-episode series, King's character seems to evolve into a superhero.

This year, we have Lovecraft Country an adaptation of a novel by Matt Ruff. Ruff took the themes of racist H.P. Lovecraft and transformed them into the story about the ancestral power stolen from a Black family during slavery and returned to them in the 1950s.

Both " Watchmen" and "Lovecraft Country" had reminders of the 1921 Tulsa bombing in the background. "Lovecraft Country" had so much Black history woven in, that I will watch again over Thanksgiving to catch things I missed. Some things were subtle like, the first Black women who rode cross country on a motorcycle.

Thanks to the writers, actors, and movie crews who brought these masterpieces to the screen.

I have to admit that I never got around on watching the last season of "Games Of Thrones". It was very apparent that the onscreen portrayals of former slaves and those who portrayed stand ins for Arabs were going to be cannon fodder.

I'm looking forward to what seems to be a number of Christmas films with Black casts. Despite the current political turmoil, I'm looking forward to the holidays and Zoom conversations with family.