Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance. By Andrew Marantz @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 14
Campaigns that managed to reverse post-election power grabs generally did four things:
— mobilized mass participation
— encouraged defections
— used multiple methods of noncooperation, like boycotts and strikes
— stayed disciplined, even with repressionhttps://t.co/ALLuYjUQhA pic.twitter.com/uQQvyEjI8r
From Politico
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
Is America disintegrating into anarchy and civil war among races, religions, and regions? Is the country more divided than ever before? The answer is no. The social and economic divides among white Northerners and white Southerners, Blacks and whites, Catholics and Protestants and Jews were much more intense in 1920 than they are today in 2020. What has happened is that the formerly unified, mostly Northern mainline Protestant American establishment has—perhaps temporarily—broken down, allowing the actual diversity of interests and opinions in the United States to be expressed rather than suppressed.
Democrats vent to Schumer over Senate majority failure https://t.co/zcIQgxNaJH pic.twitter.com/iLKZyLQ2gF— The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2020
“Tyson Foods ordered employees to report for work while supervisors privately wagered money on the number of workers who would be sickened by the deadly virus.” https://t.co/xtHVpyCsro— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 19, 2020
Comments
Just some interesting retweets of Romney's statement
"Mormom Women for Ethical Government":
"Muslim Marine":
Muslim Marine also has this one pinned to the top of his home page, got 20K retweets of his own (also note he is followed by some pretty fancy names like Andrew Yang and Neal Katyal)
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:58pm
Soon after being in on the governors' meeting with Biden--gosh, what a surprise and coincidence--Gov. Larry Hogan goes on CNN and says:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:46am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:53am
Trump's next doomed approach
https://amp.detroitnews.com/amp/6350322002
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 6:59am
Cato: know their names
when this mess is over, some will deserve credit
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:01am
See Emily Play (or Waiting for Emily Godot)
Click through to Emily & Mike Flynn's conveniently wiped phones in Marcy article
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:10am