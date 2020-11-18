Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Very much worth reading - and I’d add if you were reading @PatriciaMazzei @jennymedina and our colleagues much of this was to be expected https://t.co/AbYxlOpOLh— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 18, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
Good for @BenSasse https://t.co/OqGkfTmiVP— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) November 20, 2020
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance. By Andrew Marantz @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 14
Campaigns that managed to reverse post-election power grabs generally did four things:
— mobilized mass participation
— encouraged defections
— used multiple methods of noncooperation, like boycotts and strikes
— stayed disciplined, even with repressionhttps://t.co/ALLuYjUQhA pic.twitter.com/uQQvyEjI8r
From Politico
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
Ditto "Asian-Americans". Really, why can't more supposedly smart people see that these big demographic categories we use are outdated, so obsolete as to be basically useless and frankly VERY racist!?
You drill down to county level, as he is suggesting, well then DOH you are really finally hitting REAL demographics, small sub-cultural groups where people may think alike. All you're really doing by doing that is trying to escape the big stupid obsolete category you are trying to shove a whole bunch of people into based on their ethnicity!
Yes, there are "ghettoes" where people think alike and maybe have the same genes too. At below the county level! It doesn't work across a whole state that way much less the whole country! DOH!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 1:49pm
I knew this Vietnamese guy - when he was 13 his father had them spend *a year* walking across Cambodia to freedom. Totally normal nice high school kid, perfect English/no accent, etc.. And I knew people who rented an apartment to some Vietnamese - they ripped out all the kitchen cabinet doors and put up mesh wire to raise chickens. This is all decades ago, but no, Asians - Indians, Laotian, Korean, Malay, Chinese... - are not all the same by any means.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 3:36pm
Interesting, this Flynn lawyer guy has no decency--BUT WE KNEW THAT, same as with Cohn-- is using old tyme propaganda rhetoric to rouse the pro-Trump anti-socialist Latino vote to stay with him, it also plays into the right wing tactic of painting Dems as dangerously beholden to the AOC Squad
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 3:08pm
From Pew.org, OCTOBER 21, 2020
Key facts about Black eligible voters in 2020 battleground states
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:17pm