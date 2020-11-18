Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee were chosen for Pfizer's COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program. The states were chosen for their differences in size, population and immunization infrastructure.https://t.co/IcOGUpH8uG— WDVM 25 (@WDVMTV) November 17, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
Good for @BenSasse https://t.co/OqGkfTmiVP— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) November 20, 2020
As democracy hangs in the balance, activists are drawing lessons from the study of civil resistance. By Andrew Marantz @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 14
Campaigns that managed to reverse post-election power grabs generally did four things:
— mobilized mass participation
— encouraged defections
— used multiple methods of noncooperation, like boycotts and strikes
— stayed disciplined, even with repressionhttps://t.co/ALLuYjUQhA pic.twitter.com/uQQvyEjI8r
From Politico
Joe Biden’s transition team has tried to project calm as President Donald Trump refuses to concede and many Republicans — and even one key part of the federal government — continue to have his back.
By Reid Wilson @ TheHill.com, Nov. 18
Two senior Minnesota Democratic state senators abruptly quit the party Wednesday after it failed to win the seats necessary to reclaim the majority in this month’s elections.
State Sens. Tom Bakk and Dave Tomassoni both said they would leave the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, the state’s version of the Democratic Party, to form a new independent caucus within the upper chamber. In a statement Wednesday, the two said their goal was to create a more bipartisan, moderate atmosphere.
An hour earlier:
Making it a priority to calm those who are most important and need assurance that help is coming soon:
included Fauci making appearance at White House podium again:
Fauci also did P.R. on topic with interview to NYTimes, and The Hastings Center; makes it clear that he is more concerned about this than other problems, so much so to want to be included at White House presentation as well. Clear he thinks that it's important that the vaccines are not questioned just because they appeared under Trump watch, that the vaccines are more important than Trump getting credit or not.
Let me be blunt about what appears to be going on: he wants Trump fans on board with being vaccinated; he does not want partisan politics to be part of this!!! That if people do not leave their grievances against or for Trump out of this or they are going to be part of the problem.
Dr. Fauci says vaccinating people who disregard Covid as ‘fake news’ could be ‘a real problem’
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO @ CNBC.com
uh oh Philly:
uh oh again! actually a pretty major uh-oh: imagine yourself as a very sick patient with a doctor recommending it or refusing it as the case may be:
"The holidays" this year = dance of death, get used to it:
know this feeling (from before Covid), it is amazing and indescribable, you've basically seen a loved one beat death; the feeling of gratitude to someone or something overwhelming
It is pure hell before that point, though. The ICU is hell.
