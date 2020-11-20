Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
2. Voters’ evaluations of the 2020 election process
3. The voting experience in 20204. Voters’ reflections on the campaign
Comments
Re: Biden gets high marks for his post-election conduct
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 3:17pm
And a reminder from arta: lots of people voted for an alternative to Trump, an opposite, and that would not be someone who is purposely divisive. Whether it works or not, that's what they wanted.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 3:21pm
Back to analyzing the election itself. Noting shifting around in white working class vote:
I think: no surprise, Biden has long been known as one of the few Dems appealing to the Reagan Dem types.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 5:48pm