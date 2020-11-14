Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Since Covid arrived, 326,000 more Americans have died than would have in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/mxOBHcZIYw— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) November 21, 2020
Small friday scoop:— daniel (@DMOberhaus) November 20, 2020
Researchers at @JHUAPL have successfully tested a prototype solar thermal propulsion system for the first time.
For the past ~70 years STP had been purely theoretical.
Now it's a leading candidate for an interstellar mission:https://t.co/YLfxkHJV21
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. https://t.co/Xov7Li5VUN— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
UPDATE: Active shooter reported at Mayfair Mall, at least 8 injured and taken to hospital https://t.co/tVTKwfekQo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 20, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The below was just at the top of my Twitter feed because it was retweeted by Andrew Sullivan, not because I follow Daily Caller.
I have seen enough of similar, though, to know that right wing media knows exactly what hurts Dems with certain demographics and they go hunting oppo research for each and every instance they can find and play it up real big and it goes viral and swings and undecided do end up seeing it eventually even if they are not looking for it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:48pm
I've been following Bo for a while, he's a very thoughtful person:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 5:55pm
both sides do do it:
but mho, men more than women. Many women (of all colors) do tend to get frightened when men act like this or that. iIt is true that Trump acted like this. And I suspect they must have mentioned that in focus groups and polls enough to fpr many to predict a turn out against Trump for the way he behaved. But what happened is that something happened that scared many of those very same even more than Trump's behavior. Just my own suppositions as a person of the same sex and of white skin color.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:04pm
Fixed it - often URL doesn't take, so after you post, you go back in to reinsert the URL.
Forget which combination of device & browser this happens on, but easy enough - just check if you got a blank.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:00pm
It's because of the smartphone, I think. I tried various ways of getting the link in there.
by Orion on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 7:41pm
Pretty sure you just go back and reinsert the URL and it takes the 2nd time.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:01am
GA Senate candidate had no problem granting an interview with a white supremacist
https://www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/kelly-loeffler-takes-blm-criticism-to-host-with-white-supremacist-ties/YFGCMWR3DJD3RCLGFSAK3BXVGE/
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:01pm
1) what was the topic Orion posted about?
2) are you discussing that topic, or just posting stuff that's kind of maybe somewhat related?
(there was a white female Trump supporter involved, yeah, I get it)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:06pm
and you pointing it out challenges the right wing tactic of race baiting how? Just more of same. I.E. Dems say there's no racial tension and that we can all get along, right wing says they lie, here's this and here's the Dem side doing it too. Clue: if Dems like you want to win swing voters, they have to have a competing message, not the same one that we are on the way to a race war.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:10pm
The way to get to a race war is to deny tensions exist. If the other campaign attacks on the subject of whiteness, Loffler's version of whiteness should be exposed. Do you think most white people would agree with her connections to a white supremacist?
Loeffler had no problem accepting praise from a QAnon wingnut
Don't you think pointing out Loeffler's version of whiteness is important?.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/15/kelly-loeffler-marjorie-taylor-greene-endorsement-429635
If the discussion is about "whiteness", shouldn't we define the meaning of "whiteness"?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:24pm
Orion's posting in white women's support of Trump. You want to drag it off into a discussion about "whiteness" or whatever one if your fav topics is. STOP IT. Stick to the fucking theme of the post, or post your own to talk about whiteness or what not. You glean a post for some word you can go off in a tangent with. Not appreciated. [deleted part of thread where it went off the rails]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 3:04am
Young white women for Biden by 13%
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:16pm
can't be true, underneath it all, all whypipple think the same and that's why you can't trust em (Edit to add: all the disagreement and ad hominens on places like Dagblog and Twitter? all for show, not real, all one tribe that sticks together.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:33pm
Daily Caller pointed out a snippet of a speech by Warnock
I linked to articles by Loeffler that can be used as a counter
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:35pm
Presumably white women live in these suburbs as well
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 6:36pm
Certified Woke: you can't trust any of us white wimmin:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 9:49pm
What are your disagreements with th segment?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 9:49am
I don't think all
white womenwomen with white skin think alike. That's it.
Edit to make strike-out correction. And to add: I think it's very racist.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 12:51pm
The question was why did so many, not why did all white women vote for Trump.
Is that a racist question?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 1:14pm
Bill Burr on white women:
by Orion on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:09am
Blazingly obvious
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 5:13am
Similarly some evangelicals try to thread the needle
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:08am
Well, many evangelicals have white skin but quite a few of them have black skin, so there's your confusion problem right there! If you'd just keep your skin color tribes segregated, you wouldn't have these problems! It's very simple, all people with black skin are right thinking, and all people with white skin have bad thinking and need to be re-educated. Capiche?
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:59am
Diverse women in GA, xover in AZ - who knew?
and then Catholic girls (ref. Zappa) & suburban women.
Emma's on fire.
GA
AZ women
Catholic
Suburban
Kelly
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:25pm
Should note the elephant in the room - Gabby Giffords, Congresswoman forced into retirement by a shooter, and her astronaut husband Mark Kelly replacing her. Can we talk weird exciting American diversity that sometimes is far beyond simple words? Gifford, a Jewish/Christian Scientist, ex-CEO of family Tire business & Price Waterhouse wonk who studied Mexican-American relations, switched from Republican to Democrat in 2000 to run for office. And husband, Navy/Operation Desert Storm combat/NASA shuttle pilot (including after the shooting) who switched from Independent to Democrat in 2018. I can only imagine the start power & effect they've had on the Arizona community.
Kelly now stressing bipartisanship.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 12:47pm
Wow, what a fab collection of finds, PP, right up my alley. Was hoping some journalist peeps do more on the Catholic thing BUT ESPECIALLY
Diverse women in GA, xover in AZ - who knew?
I knew. I knew from real life adventures in Greenville, SC and Atlanta over the years. I tried to post on it when I saw something, here and there. Southern wimmin have really strong interracial friendships, it's definitely been a thing for a very long time. (There's also the stereotype Hollywood version of the phenom Fried Green Tomatoes and Steel Magnolias etc.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 1:25pm
This reminded of this thread:
They are talking about this tweeted article:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:32pm