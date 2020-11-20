Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Nate Silver ponders, continued after the jump:
Perhaps a bit far-fetched, but Romney actually has a decent amount of leverage, if he and one of Collins, Murkowski, etc. threatened to become "Independent Republicans" or what have you who caucused with the Democrats.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
I don't *quite* get Democrats' cynicism on Romney, Collins and Murkowski. They're Republicans! They're often going to vote for conservative stuff! But Murk/Collins voted with Trump only ~1/2 the time in the last Congress. And Romney voted to impeach Trump! https://t.co/hdJRgWVME7 pic.twitter.com/qQVJCQqcUi— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020
Since Covid arrived, 326,000 more Americans have died than would have in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/mxOBHcZIYw— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) November 21, 2020
Small friday scoop:— daniel (@DMOberhaus) November 20, 2020
Researchers at @JHUAPL have successfully tested a prototype solar thermal propulsion system for the first time.
For the past ~70 years STP had been purely theoretical.
Now it's a leading candidate for an interstellar mission:https://t.co/YLfxkHJV21
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. https://t.co/Xov7Li5VUN— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
UPDATE: Active shooter reported at Mayfair Mall, at least 8 injured and taken to hospital https://t.co/tVTKwfekQo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 20, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
I think: maybe a little less farfetched then he does, especially under a President Biden who knows the Senate best and how to work it.
When I just posted this retweet by Michael Steele, a former head of the RNC, of The Lincoln Project (former Republicans who have not joined the Dem party) targeting the Trump sellout Senators. They aren't going to stop as long as Trumpism is a factor, they're angry at what their party became under Trump:
And how supportive the people of Utah are of Romney and how he has complained about how Mitch McConnell's Senate gets nothing done.
as well as a reminder of things he's done like marching in a BLM protest and how Obamacare is really just a version of Romneycare.
When I see that the people of Maine are even more supportive of the independent ways of their Senator Collins no matter how much she is ridiculed:
When I see articles like this
And suggestions that Biden is one of the few Democrats that Mitch respects:
not to mention Mitch saying this.
When the conservative Cato Institute also agitates against Trumpism
When the neo-cons of The Bulwark are anti-Trumpism as well.
When a Republican governor is saying on TV that Trumpism is bad for The Republican Party
When I see the fatalism of liberals bemoaning how the obstructionism, it's always gonna be how it was during the Obama administration (and some even argue it was like that during the Bill Clinton administration, which I don't buy if you are talking about before the impeachment)
AS IF NOTHING CAN POSSIBLY EVER CHANGE and things are always going to be the same forever--
WHEN TRUMPISM ITSELF MAY HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE MOST RADICAL CHANGES OUR COUNTRY EVER WENT THROUGH
How can you believe things can't change when you've just lived through the most radical change of most lifetimes?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:44pm