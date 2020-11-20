    Independent Senators?

    By artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 10:52pm |

    Nate Silver ponders, continued after the jump:

    Perhaps a bit far-fetched, but Romney actually has a decent amount of leverage, if he and one of Collins, Murkowski, etc. threatened to become "Independent Republicans" or what have you who caucused with the Democrats.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020

    That doesn't mean he'd ever in a million years vote with the Democrats on, say, taxes. But on basic good-governance stuff—letting Biden appoint a cabinet, protecting against future elections from being stolen—he would.

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020

    I don't *quite* get Democrats' cynicism on Romney, Collins and Murkowski. They're Republicans! They're often going to vote for conservative stuff! But Murk/Collins voted with Trump only ~1/2 the time in the last Congress. And Romney voted to impeach Trump! https://t.co/hdJRgWVME7 pic.twitter.com/qQVJCQqcUi

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2020

    I think: maybe a little less farfetched then he does, especially under a President Biden who knows the Senate best and how to work it.

    When I just posted this retweet by Michael Steele, a former head of the RNC, of The Lincoln Project (former Republicans who have not joined the Dem party) targeting the Trump sellout Senators. They aren't going to stop as long as Trumpism is a factor, they're angry at what their party became under Trump:

    #NeverForget those who failed to lead when leadership was needed most. https://t.co/KrNedCMRSZ

    — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) November 20, 2020

    And how supportive the people of Utah are of Romney and how he has complained about how Mitch McConnell's Senate gets nothing done.

    as well as a reminder of things he's done like marching in a BLM protest and how Obamacare is really just a version of Romneycare.

    When I see that the people of Maine are even more supportive of the independent ways of their Senator Collins no matter how much she is ridiculed:

    “She’s sort of like Sandra Day O’Connor on the Supreme Court. You’re going to have to work for it to persuade her.” https://t.co/fRiBP8QqxV

    — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 13, 2020

    When I see articles like this

    Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.

    Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC

    — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020

    And suggestions that Biden is one of the few Democrats that Mitch respects:

    “He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” Mr. McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Mr. Biden presided over the Senate https://t.co/HWgDOqJo0K

    — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 9, 2020

    not to mention Mitch saying this.

    When  the conservative Cato Institute also agitates against Trumpism

    When the neo-cons of The Bulwark are anti-Trumpism as well.

    When a Republican governor is saying on TV that Trumpism is bad for The Republican Party

    When I see the fatalism of liberals bemoaning how the obstructionism, it's always gonna be how it was during the Obama administration (and some even argue it was like that during the Bill Clinton administration, which I don't buy if you are talking about before the impeachment)

    AS IF NOTHING CAN POSSIBLY EVER CHANGE and things are always going to be the same forever--

    WHEN TRUMPISM ITSELF MAY HAVE BEEN ONE OF THE MOST RADICAL CHANGES OUR COUNTRY EVER WENT THROUGH

    How can you believe things can't change when you've just lived through the most radical change of most lifetimes?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 11:44pm

