Since Covid arrived, 326,000 more Americans have died than would have in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/mxOBHcZIYw— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) November 21, 2020
Small friday scoop:— daniel (@DMOberhaus) November 20, 2020
Researchers at @JHUAPL have successfully tested a prototype solar thermal propulsion system for the first time.
For the past ~70 years STP had been purely theoretical.
Now it's a leading candidate for an interstellar mission:https://t.co/YLfxkHJV21
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. https://t.co/Xov7Li5VUN— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
UPDATE: Active shooter reported at Mayfair Mall, at least 8 injured and taken to hospital https://t.co/tVTKwfekQo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 20, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
Comments
Just some interesting retweets of Romney's statement
"Mormom Women for Ethical Government":
"Muslim Marine":
Muslim Marine also has this one pinned to the top of his home page, got 20K retweets of his own (also note he is followed by some pretty fancy names like Andrew Yang and Neal Katyal)
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:58pm
Soon after being in on the governors' meeting with Biden--gosh, what a surprise and coincidence--Gov. Larry Hogan goes on CNN and says:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:46am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 1:53am
Trump's next doomed approach
https://amp.detroitnews.com/amp/6350322002
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 6:59am
Cato: know their names
when this mess is over, some will deserve credit
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:01am
See Emily Play (or Waiting for Emily Godot)
Click through to Emily & Mike Flynn's conveniently wiped phones in Marcy article
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:10am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 12:16pm
Geography is tuff
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 5:10pm
Well it is sorta Canada. Proudly Yooper.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 5:23pm
Careful, Ramona's gonna show up and kick some righteous ass. Yooper still ≠ Canuck, I'm pretty sure. Yes, it could be the 51st state or the 5th Beatle.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 1:19am
Three more examples:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:04pm
Victimhood stories and then dreaming of revenge about imagined victimhood:
Edit to add--clear the White House sent out talking points with this story:
(One neat thing about Twitter is that you search for keywords, you can see clear evidence of talking points and attempts to make memes go viral.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:11pm
Frank just likes to keep score, doing that is one of his favorite things:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:24pm
and then there's the more analytic thinkers:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:29pm
"keystone coup" (Ezra trying out zippy lingo for his new NYTimes job?) Turns out the Michiganers accepted the invite because they thought it a chance to beg for coronavirus relief money:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 7:59pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 8:03pm