Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
It is really good to see Fox not building up false hope in a Trump litigation strategy. Can't stress this enough. https://t.co/DrS1yBKQb5— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 7, 2020
see followup after the jump
I agree with this. https://t.co/VgmYiJ0hPU— Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 6, 2020
Wow.— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 7, 2020
Rupert Murdoch’s daughter-in-law urges Fox to ‘put country above profits’ https://t.co/3NNtHXvqLC via @Yahoo
Since Covid arrived, 326,000 more Americans have died than would have in a normal year. https://t.co/el2F4irjhD pic.twitter.com/mxOBHcZIYw— Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) November 21, 2020
Small friday scoop:— daniel (@DMOberhaus) November 20, 2020
Researchers at @JHUAPL have successfully tested a prototype solar thermal propulsion system for the first time.
For the past ~70 years STP had been purely theoretical.
Now it's a leading candidate for an interstellar mission:https://t.co/YLfxkHJV21
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus. The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining. https://t.co/Xov7Li5VUN— The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020
UPDATE: Active shooter reported at Mayfair Mall, at least 8 injured and taken to hospital https://t.co/tVTKwfekQo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) November 20, 2020
Large majority of Americans say additional COVID-19 aid is needed – and want Congress to pass it as soon as possible
Brand new Pew poll study @ PewResarch.org, Nov. 20
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Biden, Trump and the post-election period
Movement leaders are in talks about a formal counteroffensive to change the debate.
By Lauren Barron-Lopez & Holly Otterbein @ Politico.com, Nov. 19
Black Lives Matter activists have a message for Democrats blaming the party’s losses down-ballot on their call to “defund the police”: Show us the receipts.
Republican Senate signals it will confirm much of Biden Cabinet.— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 20, 2020
Sens. Collins, Romney and Murkowski all say a president should get Cabinet, enough to confirm nominees with Democratic support even if GOP still holds the Senate on Jan. 20https://t.co/Ziwzkau1xC
By Matthew Brown @ USAToday.com, Nov. 18
More Americans are happy that President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid than are happy that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, according to a Monmouth University poll.
...one criminal and one civil...
Breaking NYT: Two separate New York State fraud investigations into Trump and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, have expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees, some of which appear to have gone to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/wu5jbMv2ia— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2020
Including my contribution. | What Trump Showed Us About America https://t.co/Zj9UPaIWFE via @politico— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 20, 2020
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cuts off Federal Reserve’s emergency aid programs, sparking unusual rebuke from Fed https://t.co/z0v9CG1RJr— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 20, 2020
Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election by Maggie Haberman, Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasanti & Reid J. Epstein, Nov. 19, 2020, 8:02 p.m. ET
An often-asked question is "where's Jared Kushner" as the president digs in. Where he's not is pushing his father-in-law, who has called Kushner a "liberal" in recent discussions, to concede https://t.co/O2gdn6vMYQ— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Sassy conjecture:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:01pm
I suspect, though not sure, that Maggie is also referring to Murdochs here (or direct underlings) as "some folks"
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:09pm
'Whoa' – Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for 'illegal votes' spiel
White House press secretary doubled down on allegations of election irregularities – as customary, without evidence
By Helen Sullivan @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 9
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 4:12am
Why a Trump Loss May Be No Match for Rupert Murdoch’s Realpolitik
Fox News has lasted through “multiple presidents, and they’re going to be around for multiple more,” said one right-wing media executive.
By Michael M. Grynbaum @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 10
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:38pm
Sunday's NYPost cover, from above article:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:39pm
Yup, it's starting, Fox News is gonna get some grief from Trumpkins. Well, there's no business like show business and all publicity is good publicity?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:54pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:22am
Fox stock getting hit:
Peracles noting on another thread
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 3:39pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/14/2020 - 8:07pm
among other things, very interesting that Pew puts Fox News' audience quite a bit to the right of NYPost audience here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 5:42pm
Newsmax CEO says not interested:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 8:08pm
Nobody with a serious conservative agenda will want him because they realize this?
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 11:11pm
Tucker is a traitor!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 2:16am