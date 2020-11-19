Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Looking down the road . . .
Where 72 million Americans are waiting …
The Cut - Nov. 19, 2020
The Future of the GOP Madison Cawthorn is 25,
far-right, and already faces accusations of racism
and sexual misconduct. And he’s headed to Congress.
If ya’ missed him at the RNC Convention…
.
.
How is it… I smell this steaming pile of working in the shadows?
~OGD~
Comments
Man, this is Deliverance country (the more civilized Asheville area part has only 400k of 1.4m West NC). Meanwhile NC barely went for Trump by 74k, Senate for the Republican by only 96k, and that required decades of lawsuits and gerrymandering. Dems took 5 of 13 House seats, and 2 black women lost by 25k & 45k resp.
But sure, keep on looking for the bad news - I'm sure you'll find it.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 7:09am
Oh damn I forgot...
Since when is watching the possible future political situations considered looking for the bad news?
Oh wait... Your name is in the header bar and you make up the rules.
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 7:47am
"watching" ≠ "panicking"
Looks like will have to put out more newspaper
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 7:56am
OGD
You know the rules
They can talk about BLM, the Woke, and the Left lost Democrats seats in the House
That is not looking for bad news
Pointing out that people like Cawthorn and QAnon believers were elected by Republicans,
Now that is looking for bad news
Learn to play the game
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 9:20am
... a lot more newspaper
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 9:50am
Avoids the truth of my statement about your bias
Edit to add:
OGD mentions a wingnut, you respond with jokes.
He is accused of looking for bad news
Dont worry be happy.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 10:31am
That's the truth, Ruth - Do the Right Thing.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 10:38am
OGD made a truthful statement about Cawthorn.
You felt the need to attack
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:02am
A fact check re West NC is an "attack"? Who knew.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:28am