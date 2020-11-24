Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
This is the closest to a concession Trump is going to get. https://t.co/MIOo521plT— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 23, 2020
...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
BURN IT DOWN: The group becomes the latest in a growing list of Trump backers who are encouraging people to either not vote in the runoffs or write in the president’s name.
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
New Biden/Harris website
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday shared a tweet showing off a new website for his transition effort.
And his supporters are excited by just three letters in the URL: .gov.
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Uniter
Treasury Pick Janet Yellen: “We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank.”
On her last day at the Fed, she sanctioned Wells Fargo for “widespread consumer abuses,” including “3.5 million fake customer accounts.”
via @cnn https://t.co/A61HbOEpDR
Really smart @mikedebonis dive into perils of running House majority with just 222~ members.
Who said it, @LeaderHoyer or @AOC?
"... awareness that we’re in the foxhole together.”
“... a realization inside the caucus that we have to work together.”https://t.co/Q4J7m3inMH
First time--Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world https://t.co/sE6NaLHd9q via @business— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 23, 2020
We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020
Comments
she has more:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:41pm
P.S. Hence the CNBC story causing #TrumptheFool trending a short while ago:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 6:42pm
Finally.
by Orion on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:09pm
16 days since the election was called.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:13pm
just mho, I remember Bush v. Gore as real torture comparatively, hanging on goddam tinderhooks like chads on a ballot card
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:26pm
Yeah, & Gore's team nowhere near ready to play the smashball required. Lieberman for one was awful.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:30pm
Looks like he's watching the nut cases so we don't have to.
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:42pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:02pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:44pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:59pm
It's really awful that she apparently cares more about Trump's delusions now that she has orders. All I can think of is that she's worried about being fired. Well for chrissake woman, you're gonna be fired soon anyways, you should be thinking of the integrity of your C.V., that's it doesn't have a Scarlett Letter on it saying "you can't trust me, I play games."
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:07pm
I concur with your finding.
In the construction trade, permitting influence upon your performance outside the requirements of the job is considered corrupt behavior and word about it gets around fast.
by moat on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 4:39pm
Meanwhile, have some sympathy:
Couldn't like Jill offer her some assistance, it would be so bipartisan-y, no grudges, gather round the tree
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 7:50pm
That'd be awesome. The f*cking kids would be so grateful.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:00pm
The White House is a COVID breeding site
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:14pm
we were being sarcastic
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 8:16pm
Wow
Thanks for pointing out the obvious
Edit to add:
The point is that the WH is planning indoor holiday parties
Even Jerome is worried
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/surgeon-general-coronavirus-warning-white-house_n_5fbcc14fc5b63d1b77065c09
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 7:42am
Rudy's critical-thrown under the bus and then it's gonna go back and forth over him a couple more times?
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 11:33pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 1:20am
same guy, more serious:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:17am
The adults are back in town.
House Party over.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 3:25am
suspect he's right about this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:33am
Some one just needs to tell Trump he's misunderstanding what concede means. Con means against and cede means giving up. So concede means against giving up. Then send him out to say I concede.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 12:40pm
Frum nails it.
It will be like the hockey team in Slap Shot that strips at the end of the game.
by moat on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 4:47pm