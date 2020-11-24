It Ain't Over Til It's Over . . .

Although the following videos were first published in January 2020, and since we are now three weeks removed from the election and still spinning like a top in a tornado I decided to post this now as a benchmark before being further driven into Tartarus' infernal abyss of the great unknown.

FRONTLINE begins its 2020 election year coverage with a two-part, four-hour documentary series investigating America’s increasingly bitter, divided and toxic politics.

From Obama to Trump - America's Great Divide - Part One

Part One traces how Barack Obama’s promise of unity collapsed as increasing racial, cultural and political divisions laid the groundwork for the rise of Donald Trump. Part Two examines how Trump’s campaign exploited the country’s divisions, how his presidency has unleashed anger on both sides of the divide, and what America’s polarization could mean for the country’s future.

From Obama to Trump - America's Great Divide - Part Two

The rise of the Tea Party, the obstructionism of Republicans who seized control of Congress in 2010, and the birtherism of Donald Trump.

~OGD~

