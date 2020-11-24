Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
BURN IT DOWN: The group becomes the latest in a growing list of Trump backers who are encouraging people to either not vote in the runoffs or write in the president’s name.
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
New Biden/Harris website
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday shared a tweet showing off a new website for his transition effort.
And his supporters are excited by just three letters in the URL: .gov.
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Uniter
Treasury Pick Janet Yellen: “We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank.”
On her last day at the Fed, she sanctioned Wells Fargo for “widespread consumer abuses,” including “3.5 million fake customer accounts.”
via @cnn https://t.co/A61HbOEpDR
Really smart @mikedebonis dive into perils of running House majority with just 222~ members.
Who said it, @LeaderHoyer or @AOC?
"... awareness that we’re in the foxhole together.”
“... a realization inside the caucus that we have to work together.”https://t.co/Q4J7m3inMH
First time--Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world https://t.co/sE6NaLHd9q via @business— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 23, 2020
We have gathered the most respected and qualified individuals to serve during our first National Security appointments. This group will put us on a path to restore our relationships abroad, and renew our safety here at home.pic.twitter.com/geWIRirste— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 23, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Related: What Blue And Red ‘Shifts’ Looked Like In Every State
Published Nov. 12, 2020 @ same
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 1:38am
Republicans Won Almost Every Election Where Redistricting Was At Stake
By Nathaniel Rakich & Elena Mejia @ fivethirtyeight.com, Nov 18
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 1:46am
Republicans Are On Track To Take Back The House In 2022
By Geoffrey Skelley @ fivethirtyeight.com, Nov. 12
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 1:52am
well-stated paragraph from the first article, really does a good job of summing up the rally going fans of Trumpism/MAGA:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:10am
suggestion to cut the elite progressive activist jargon and substitute with labor union style:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:35am
When we win people stand up to take credit. When we lose people look for someone to blame. I did a quick search to verify my guess. My guess based on basic knowledge of the country turned out to be true. Nevada has 200 thousand union members with a population of 2.8 million. Arizona has 100 thousand union members with a population of 7.2 million. The question I have is if latino organizers with union backgrounds are so good why did they succeed in Arizona but fail in Nevada? If using latinx is such a turn off to latinos how were the Arizona latino union influencers able to counteract that when the Nevada latino union influencers weren't?
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 1:05pm
From my years doing political analysis, I'd say it comes down to a bunch of people went out and did a bunch of shit, and what worked 4 years ago didn't work as much, and some of what didn't work last time worked this, and while some of it was some new stuff that people pulled, and while the nation is largely moving on, a good portion is looking back or staying put, but without doubt the most effective and gamechanging group effort has to go to... sorry, it's in my other notebook - be right back.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 2:22pm
Yeah I get it. It's like from my years doing organic gardening, I'd say it comes down to a bunch of shit, and what worked 4 some soils didn't work as much for other soils. Horse shit is better than cow shit. Chicken shit is better than horse shit. And bat shit has such a high concentration of nitrogen is almost the equivalent of a chemical fertilizer like ammonia nitrate. But if the soil is extremely low in organic matter shit isn't enough. Horse stable bedding with it's mixture of urine soaked straw and horse shit is really the best for that situation.
I guess what I've learned if that while you have to do a bunch of shit to win an election sometimes you need more than just a bunch of shit.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 10:56pm
he got some interesting comments in replies
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 9:29pm