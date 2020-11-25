Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda https://t.co/JHwurfTM54— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020
Oh boy! Or as Jolly Roger used to say: "precious blood of sweet baby jesus!" Not The Onion; freebie access to Bloomberg report via MSN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Trump Plans to Attend Republican Election Hearing With Giuliani https://t.co/Cnoxm3oSKq— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 25, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
BURN IT DOWN: The group becomes the latest in a growing list of Trump backers who are encouraging people to either not vote in the runoffs or write in the president’s name.
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
New Biden/Harris website
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday shared a tweet showing off a new website for his transition effort.
And his supporters are excited by just three letters in the URL: .gov.
Trump’s gains among white voters without a college degree were less substantial than his losses among educated white voters, and that appears to have cost him in three states. https://t.co/wJEhsIAKaO— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 23, 2020
Uniter
Treasury Pick Janet Yellen: “We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank.”
On her last day at the Fed, she sanctioned Wells Fargo for “widespread consumer abuses,” including “3.5 million fake customer accounts.”
via @cnn https://t.co/A61HbOEpDR
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Oh look, another article about women that leaves out white women. Good thing they're a minority and don't really matter.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 9:22am