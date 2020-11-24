We know that Joe Biden, President-Elect of the United States, has vast expectations for his presidency resting on his shoulders. That challenge grew only greater when it became clear Democrats would likely not control the Senate for the first two years of Biden’s presidency. But beyond specific legislation or executive actions there is something more basic we should focus on – something Democrats have often done poorly at, not least in the presidency of Barack Obama, in which Biden served as Vice President. It is never enough to govern well and trust that voters will reward good governance. It simply never works that way.

Policy can never be separated from politics or the work of using policy to create the political power which can make policies enduring. This is all the more the case with the mix of constitutional and political forces which in the last two decades have made it increasingly possible for political minorities to hobble government action while escaping the responsibility and blame for doing so.

Quite simply, everything that happens during the first two years of the Biden administration must be planned and organized through the prism and organizing principle of the argument Democrats will make to voters in the 2022 midterm election.