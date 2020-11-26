The Supreme Court decision recognizing the exemption of religious organizations from attendance limits has led to a filing today for tax exemption under IRS Code 501 (c) for the Holy Church of Branch Covidians.

The Church will hold worship services in a chain of Covidian refurbished restaurants, liquor stores, bars, bike shops etc that investors have bought up at fire sale prices. Most of these businesses did not previously have a religious affiliation. Restrictions from state or city orders for control of the COVID-19 contagion will, the Church believes, no longer apply as they are converted into sites of worship.

Larson E. Cheatum, a lawyer with Dewey Cheatem and Howe, representing the new religious organization, said that the leaders of the religious order believe there is as a fundamental spiritual justification and demand for the church and its associated commercial operations. Many feel their freedoms are being unfairly and illegally infringed upon.

Justice Gorsuch on the First Amendment and COVID

“It is time — past time — to make plain that, while the pandemic poses many grave challenges, there is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues and mosques,”

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving everyone, and follow the advice of public health authorities!