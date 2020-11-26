Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
It seems he conceded back in July. :P
The demands emerging from this summer’s protests have exposed tensions among Democrats, as the country’s needs dwarf the best of what Joe Biden has put on the table
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 9 (...an assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and the author of several books...)
While centrists laud Flounoy for decades of experience and ability to cater to the middle, progressives lambast her consulting work and ties to defense contractors, as well as what they consider her role in perpetuating the United States’ “forever wars.”https://t.co/WxkvyLwmPE— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) November 26, 2020
“This is the great drama of the Democratic Party. They are the party of the one percent. They are also the party of expropriating the one percent.”— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 26, 2020
As David Shor has pointed out, it is in fact that donor class that is pulling the party left... https://t.co/GO09noybyW
Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda https://t.co/JHwurfTM54— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020
Oh boy! Or as Jolly Roger used to say: "precious blood of sweet baby jesus!" Not The Onion; freebie access to Bloomberg report via MSN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Trump Plans to Attend Republican Election Hearing With Giuliani https://t.co/Cnoxm3oSKq— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 25, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
From the WaPo
At issue is the National Defense Authorization Act, the yearly bill that funds America’s military colossus. For 58 straight years it has never failed to pass; this year’s version spends $740 billion. Members of Congress are determined to pass it next month in the lame-duck session.
From the NYT
When the Biden administration takes office in 2021, it will face a unique, fraught decision: Should Donald Trump be criminally investigated and prosecuted?
Any renewed investigative activity or a criminal prosecution would further divide the country and stoke claims that the Justice Department was merely exacting revenge. An investigation and trial would be a spectacle that would surely consume the administration’s energy.
But as painful and hard as it may be for the country, I believe the next attorney general should investigate Mr. Trump and, if warranted, prosecute him for potential federal crimes.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-election/trump-bide...
by Orion on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:25pm
but in Sept. he was thimking again about what that would mean:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:16am
Meanwhile Thanksgiving evening he's absolutely flipping out over not being able to manipulate Twitter like he used to do with NYPost's Page Six in the 1980's:
All he ever wanted to do is be his own P.R. agent. and spin tales about self.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:28am
more on that, retweeted by Meidas Touch:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:49am
More important, our team is sending out signals that it's time - Rise Up, Les Enfants de la Patrie! To the Bastille!
Trending:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 1:53am