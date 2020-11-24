Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
What a weird fight to pick. Reed is being attacked by the left for serving as a staffer on a bipartisan blue ribbon commission years ago rather than being applauded as one of the key policy architects of the most progressive agenda in modern history. https://t.co/2ib1Me4jbz— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 25, 2020
""Our audience has absolutely been radicalized," one longtime on-air staffer at Fox said"— Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) November 26, 2020
Fox News staffers thought Newsmax was a joke. But they're not laughing anymore -- @brianstelter https://t.co/XJb3QeVsa6
Evictions have led to hundreds of thousands of extra Covid cases https://t.co/0gRavVCAY7— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) November 27, 2020
Trump's denialism worked
Mr. Trump abdicated responsibility, shifting the burden onto states and municipalities with busted budgets. He then waged a war of words against governors and mayors — especially Democrats — who refused to risk their citizens’ lives by allowing economic and social activity to resume.
He spurred his supporters to make light of the danger of infection, made the churlish refusal to wear masks into an emblem of emancipation from the despotism of experts and turned public health restrictions on businesses, schools and social gatherings into a tyrannical conspiracy to steal power by damaging the economy and his re-election prospects.
The demands emerging from this summer’s protests have exposed tensions among Democrats, as the country’s needs dwarf the best of what Joe Biden has put on the table
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 9 (...an assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and the author of several books...)
It seems he conceded back in July. :P
While centrists laud Flounoy for decades of experience and ability to cater to the middle, progressives lambast her consulting work and ties to defense contractors, as well as what they consider her role in perpetuating the United States’ “forever wars.”https://t.co/WxkvyLwmPE— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) November 26, 2020
“This is the great drama of the Democratic Party. They are the party of the one percent. They are also the party of expropriating the one percent.”— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 26, 2020
As David Shor has pointed out, it is in fact that donor class that is pulling the party left... https://t.co/GO09noybyW
Facebook is reportedly attempting to curry favor with Joe Biden and his incoming administration by planning a series of campaigns promoting top-line items on the president-elect’s agenda https://t.co/JHwurfTM54— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 25, 2020
Oh boy! Or as Jolly Roger used to say: "precious blood of sweet baby jesus!" Not The Onion; freebie access to Bloomberg report via MSN.com, 3 hrs. ago
Trump Plans to Attend Republican Election Hearing With Giuliani https://t.co/Cnoxm3oSKq— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 25, 2020
Important to report developments like this when they’re confirmed, but also the least surprising news— Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 25, 2020
Expect a pardon for Charlie Kushner (Jared’s dad) and a pardon for Roger Stone who received a commutation earlier this year
Also look for a preemptive pardon for Rudy Giuliani. https://t.co/RkYmaUFT8X
Distrust of Medical Industrial Complex
To be clear: Getting vaccinated is probably the best shot we all have at protecting ourselves and each other from this horrific virus. Modern vaccines are a medical miracle, and I know I’ll be getting vaccinated as soon as I possibly can, for two simple reasons: I don’t want to get covid-19, and I don’t want to spread the disease to anyone else.
"Not only is it the first time you have had an interracial couple at the highest levels of power, but it’s a White male who is saying my Black wife’s job is so important that I’m willing as a White man to give up my job in service of that."https://t.co/iJsamEcBK8— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 23, 2020
Yglesias on a group lobbying and protesting against a different possible Biden pick, Brian Deese for NEC
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:01pm
Yglesias getting pushback on the above and answering it with a very interesting blunt argument. (Say what you're thinking aloud Matt, with no fear-he's getting awful emboldened by being an independent writer with no ladder to climb anymore?!)
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:11pm
They need to wait until dude is actually in there before they have fights like this.
by Orion on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 5:52am
I think they think different, gotta get their agents in there before it's all settled or it's curtains on their agenda(s) whatever they may be. Kind of interesting to me that they think the people in the executive branch have so much power, while the way it's supposed to work is power to stop anything or start anything is actually with Congress. They want some bully pulpit action on their agenda(s), thinking that will offset their being a minority that has not convinced the majority of the public yet? To me, it's sad and bassackwards that we always end up doing it that way. Fixing the gerrymandering problem would help right this situation, but that ability's been lost for another long period with so many state houses going GOP once again.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 3:11pm