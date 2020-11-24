Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
"We are deeply disheartened to realize that, as a country, the United States can’t unite as other countries have... No one ever called [World War II] a hoax, even if they never saw a Nazi in their backyard." https://t.co/A0KcvO2skx— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 24, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
After Californians soundly reject racial preferences at the ballot, Dem activists are trying to fill government posts like they live in a Lebanese sectarian system https://t.co/OFKfWEk9ZZ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 27, 2020
""Our audience has absolutely been radicalized," one longtime on-air staffer at Fox said"— Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) November 26, 2020
Fox News staffers thought Newsmax was a joke. But they're not laughing anymore -- @brianstelter https://t.co/XJb3QeVsa6
Evictions have led to hundreds of thousands of extra Covid cases https://t.co/0gRavVCAY7— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) November 27, 2020
Trump's denialism worked
Mr. Trump abdicated responsibility, shifting the burden onto states and municipalities with busted budgets. He then waged a war of words against governors and mayors — especially Democrats — who refused to risk their citizens’ lives by allowing economic and social activity to resume.
He spurred his supporters to make light of the danger of infection, made the churlish refusal to wear masks into an emblem of emancipation from the despotism of experts and turned public health restrictions on businesses, schools and social gatherings into a tyrannical conspiracy to steal power by damaging the economy and his re-election prospects.
The demands emerging from this summer’s protests have exposed tensions among Democrats, as the country’s needs dwarf the best of what Joe Biden has put on the table
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 9 (...an assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and the author of several books...)
It seems he conceded back in July. :P
While centrists laud Flounoy for decades of experience and ability to cater to the middle, progressives lambast her consulting work and ties to defense contractors, as well as what they consider her role in perpetuating the United States’ “forever wars.”https://t.co/WxkvyLwmPE— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) November 26, 2020
“This is the great drama of the Democratic Party. They are the party of the one percent. They are also the party of expropriating the one percent.”— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 26, 2020
As David Shor has pointed out, it is in fact that donor class that is pulling the party left... https://t.co/GO09noybyW
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 11:23am
more at her Twitter feed, she's reporting on it
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 9:22pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:40am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:45pm
Understanding the risks and acting accordingly requires owning the problem. All the approaches making it about something else are stupid.
by moat on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 7:25pm
Doctors say CDC should warn people the side effects from Covid vaccine shots won’t be ‘a walk in the park’
By Berkeley Lovelace Jr. @ CNBC.com, Nov. 24
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 8:23pm
NYTimes: Covid Overload: U.S. Hospitals Are Running Out of Beds for Patients
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:26pm
reporting the nightmare that happened in a VA long-term-care facility in NJ, by Spencer Ackerman:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:49pm
"....we are humans for god's sake..."
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 9:51pm