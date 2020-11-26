Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
“This is the great drama of the Democratic Party. They are the party of the one percent. They are also the party of expropriating the one percent.”— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 26, 2020
As David Shor has pointed out, it is in fact that donor class that is pulling the party left... https://t.co/GO09noybyW
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
After Californians soundly reject racial preferences at the ballot, Dem activists are trying to fill government posts like they live in a Lebanese sectarian system https://t.co/OFKfWEk9ZZ— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 27, 2020
""Our audience has absolutely been radicalized," one longtime on-air staffer at Fox said"— Fabio Chiusi (@fabiochiusi) November 26, 2020
Fox News staffers thought Newsmax was a joke. But they're not laughing anymore -- @brianstelter https://t.co/XJb3QeVsa6
Evictions have led to hundreds of thousands of extra Covid cases https://t.co/0gRavVCAY7— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) November 27, 2020
Trump's denialism worked
Mr. Trump abdicated responsibility, shifting the burden onto states and municipalities with busted budgets. He then waged a war of words against governors and mayors — especially Democrats — who refused to risk their citizens’ lives by allowing economic and social activity to resume.
He spurred his supporters to make light of the danger of infection, made the churlish refusal to wear masks into an emblem of emancipation from the despotism of experts and turned public health restrictions on businesses, schools and social gatherings into a tyrannical conspiracy to steal power by damaging the economy and his re-election prospects.
The demands emerging from this summer’s protests have exposed tensions among Democrats, as the country’s needs dwarf the best of what Joe Biden has put on the table
By Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 9 (...an assistant professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and the author of several books...)
It seems he conceded back in July. :P
While centrists laud Flounoy for decades of experience and ability to cater to the middle, progressives lambast her consulting work and ties to defense contractors, as well as what they consider her role in perpetuating the United States’ “forever wars.”https://t.co/WxkvyLwmPE— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) November 26, 2020
“This is the great drama of the Democratic Party. They are the party of the one percent. They are also the party of expropriating the one percent.”— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 26, 2020
As David Shor has pointed out, it is in fact that donor class that is pulling the party left... https://t.co/GO09noybyW
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 12:45pm
Liked Caldwell's piece a lot, as I did 2 of Shor's. Now i get to figger out where I'm missing the conflicts in their assessments.
I did like the perception of Biden as a "do nothing McClellan" who will eventually need to do something, but not as quick as people think. Along with that brief note:
which should but won't stun people who think there was only 1 single issue at play.
Tom Sawyer, er Steyer - where have I heard that name... He blew his cred as a donor who made things happen to an overentitped candidate with not enough ideas, charisma and name recognition.
The description of South Carolina's non-urban landscape is nice and germane.
The description of the economy a nd the other factors that would have given Trump an easy win if not for Covid is frightening. Even more frightening is the little good Trump did responding to Covid (or intentional malpractice), yet it *also* was almost enough.
We dodged not a bullet, but an atom bomb or at least a messy shrapnelled-up IED. If this was a cinema, I'd be looking at my watch to see if the horror movie tails out here, or is just winding up for the even scarier part II. But we don't have that info. I'm going with the "just gear the economy to spread money out to lots and lots of voters", a bitcoin chicken in every pot. It's like the ugly joke, "i carefully evaluated all the job candidates, and hired the one with the biggest tits". Yet here, it's largely "the one who gives me the biggest kickback". With the caveat "but doesn't give me the clap". Seems politics is pretty simple after all.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 1:46pm
I was especially entranced by the David Shor piece from mid-July "David Shor’s Unified Theory of American Politics", hadnt' seen it before.It's real long but lots of secret campaign operative truths were told in there that were born out in November. I feel almost as if it's a waste of time to discuss anything related with anyone who hasn't read it with care first. For example, stuff like this excerpt about reality that counters a lot of the crap one ends up wasting time reading and debating, you start here instead or fuggedaboutit. This is global:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:46pm
The last sentences in the above excerpt starts another one of many really trenchant points made. That basically explains many things--that while you need a moderate to win the presidency, Congress can end up swinging back and forth more radically in mid-terms.
And in sections before that excerpt, why Obama-to-Trump and Romney-to-Clinton voters are the important ones that you spend the most money and time on and forget the rest. They're not partisans, that's rare and valuable.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:54pm
also LOVE this, it's so true simply because so few pay attention to what's going on in their statehouses but they are actually doing most of the stuff that affects daily lives the most:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 11:57pm
Now, class - apply that lesson.
Why do people at state level approve of and tolerate DeSantis, who's presided over horrid levels of Covid breakout while claiming it'd be done by Memorial Day?
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5fc04d82c5b68ca87f82d5b8
I'm afraid i was goofing off rolling a speed in the back row, so so still don't quite understand.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 2:01am
Trump appealed to a conglomerate of people who were kept out or living in the past - Democrats largely are made up of various people who see the future coming and have differing ideas about how to deal with it. (Hillary and her team were also living in the past but that's a side note.)
https://americanaffairsjournal.org/2020/08/toward-the-next-frontier-the-case-for-a-new-liberal-nationalism/
by Orion on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/27/2020 - 11:58pm