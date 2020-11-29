Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
To the tune of Y. M. C. A !
An Iranian nuclear scientist’s assassination will bolster the hand of Iranian hardliners who don’t want a renewed nuclear deal with the incoming Biden administration
"When modern autocrats look to destabilise their enemies, they go for the borderlands" – @dpatrikarakos on the rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean being fuelled by Erdogan's dream of expansion https://t.co/meCgujK3Bw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) November 30, 2020
The assassinations of politicians have more than doubled in Brazil this year, with militias, drug gangs and longstanding political feuds all sharing the blame. https://t.co/Ks85Xyc6Nb— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) November 24, 2020
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020
For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941
The inconvenience of elections sure does complicate democracy.
West Virginia was pretty much a bloodbath for downballot Democrats this year but State Delegate Brent Boggs handily won reelection to his 83% rural district in central WV. A member of the NRA, Boggs was first elected to the House in 1996. pic.twitter.com/x72DOugNSQ— Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 29, 2020
In fact, I decided to write a blog post about this:https://t.co/Q2JJID5GC1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) November 29, 2020
Second year of Bloomberg’s Asia Richest Families list —Top 20 Control $463 Billion in Wealth. About 2/3 of the families see wealth drop but wealth of the Ambanis jumped more than $25 billion https://t.co/VZdfhSEBbb— Venus FENG (@Venus_Feng) November 29, 2020
Great speech. Dunno what will happen in this election, but I strongly believe that Black and Hispanic candidates doing economic populism is the path forward for Democrats. https://t.co/cQeecl7Nxm— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 28, 2020
The media finally clues in to medications that cause mental disturbances.
Trump moves to strip job protections from hundreds of White House budget analysts and other federal employees as he races to transform the career civil service on his way out. Via @Reinlwapo https://t.co/UpUoIEMMzm— Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 28, 2020
NYT: As the Trump administration tries to complete its regulatory rollbacks, EPA staff, emboldened by the Biden victory, have moved to stand in the way. https://t.co/d4K5ZeYRjA— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 28, 2020
Two and a half months after the most costly wildfire season in Oregon history comes the flood—of federal dollars. https://t.co/HTxQeLm3Qt— Willamette Week (@wweek) November 25, 2020
A pre-election survey on strength of social networks found ”nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) reported having no one they were close with. Further, these socially disconnected voters were far more likely to view Trump positively and support his reelection…” https://t.co/dICikZsQoO pic.twitter.com/OYYm5ocmUs— Omar Wasow (@owasow) November 27, 2020
Comments
Is it possible that his 2024 run for president, if it did happen, could actually go nowhere? I feel like his general populist/nationalist movement will evolve but that it won't necessarily have him as its feature.
by Orion on Mon, 11/30/2020 - 5:27am